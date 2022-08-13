Read full article on original website
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
Applications for Missoula Mayor now open, city begins appointment process
MISSOULA, Mont. - As the Missoula community continues to mourn the loss of its longest standing mayor, John Engen, the city is taking steps forward in its transition process. Applications to be considered for mayor are now open and will close at noon, August 26. Acting Mayor Gwen Jones said...
From a Missoula-kid journalist to longest serving mayor, the community remembers John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - After the city of Missoula announced John Engen passed away Monday morning, the community began to remember its longest serving mayor who grew up in the place where he would eventually lead. Mayor John Engen was first elected in 2005. After he was sworn in in 2006,...
Missoula Mayor John Engen passes away
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor John Engen died the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 of pancreatic cancer, according to the City of Missoula. Engen was 57 years old at the time of his passing. Elected in 2005, Engen began his first term in January 2006 and served until his death....
ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast
————— 925 FPUS55 KMSO 170933. .TODAY...Sunny, hot. Highs in the 90s. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 93 to 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly...
