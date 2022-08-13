ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KULR8

Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations

MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
KULR8

Missoula Mayor John Engen passes away

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor John Engen died the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 of pancreatic cancer, according to the City of Missoula. Engen was 57 years old at the time of his passing. Elected in 2005, Engen began his first term in January 2006 and served until his death....
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 925 FPUS55 KMSO 170933. .TODAY...Sunny, hot. Highs in the 90s. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 93 to 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly...
