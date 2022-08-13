Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
USDT supply up almost $2B over 30 days, USDC supply falls after blocking Tornado Cash linked wallets
Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino has identified an increase in USDTs market supply over the last 30 days compared to its rival USDC, which declined over the same period. Coingecko data showed that USDT’s supply rose by 2.6% in 30 days to $67 billion, while USDC declined 2.1% to $53 billion.
cryptoslate.com
The biggest trends in the crypto industry and why “I don’t look at the price” from crypto PR firm YAP Global
Speaking with Samantha Yap, founder of YAP Global, a leading PR firm in the crypto space, we explore the biggest trends behind the scenes. Samantha talks about projects she believes are set for growth, where eyeballs are trained in the industry and the potential for a reversal in the crypto markets:
cryptoslate.com
FatManTerra questions integrity of Do Kwon’s first interview since Terra collapse
On August 15, the Coinage platform will air the first video interview with Do Kwon since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. FatManTerra, who has risen to prominence by attempting to uncover what happened, questioned why Do Kwon did not select a “more neutral” news outlet to conduct the interview.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto-adaptive BankProv inks deal with Republic to offer escrow accounts
Crypto-adaptive commercial bank BankProv is collaborating with crowdfunding marketplace Republic to offer escrow accounts to BankProv customers who want to raise funds on their platforms. Republic will be modifying BankProv’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)service, which was outsourced from financial technology company Treasury Prime. With the new collaboration, Republic will use Treasury Prime’s...
cryptoslate.com
Federal Reserve to finalize guidelines on crypto access to master account
The U.S. Federal Reserve said on August 15 that it plans to publish guidelines for crypto firms to access Fed master accounts and payment services. A master account allows financial institutions to be part of the global payments system without intermediary banks. According to the press statement, the regulator said...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin now has over 1B unique addresses, leaving Ethereum and Litecoin in the dust
The latest market crash has left Bitcoin in shambles. Dropping from its November all-time high of $69,000 to its two-year low of just $18,000, Bitcoin dragged the rest of the market with it deep into the red. However, unlike the rest of the crypto market, Bitcoin didn’t see activity on...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Options market analysis suggests Ethereum’s Merge may be a ‘buy rumor, sell news’ event
The long-awaited Merge will connect Ethereum’s existing execution layer to its Proof-of-Stake consensus layer and general market sentiment has investors buying in preparation for a sustained pump as this is a milestone event in the project’s evolution. However, analysis of the options market suggests the Merge may be...
cryptoslate.com
Acala governance proposal submitted to burn $1.28B aUSD following investigation of exploit
Polkadot ecosystem’s stablecoin Acala ($aUSD) suffered an exploit over the weekend that led to a malicious actor minting $1.2 billion out of thin air. The Acala team “paused” operations via an emergency governance proposal to investigate the issue. On August 15, a governance proposal was submitted to...
cryptoslate.com
Dogecoin team warns Dogechain is ‘another knockoff token’
Dogecoin Foundation board member Jens Wiechers rubbished claims that Dogechain is an affiliated product, saying “paid media” have disseminated false information that the two are connected. This follows an earlier tweet from Dogecoin developer @cb_doge, who posted that Dogechain is “another knockoff token,” while giving DOGE holders the...
cryptoslate.com
Solana looks to beat network outages with new open source validator client
The Solana network has been plagued by outages and slowdowns this year, especially during periods of congestion due to high demand but the Solana Foundation is now looking to add stability and throughput to the network with a new open source validator client to be developed by Jump Crypto. Blockchain...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Ethereum is neither decentralized nor deflationary
Ethereum is the foundation of the decentralized finance ecosystem and is automatically categorized as a decentralized network. On paper, Ethereum is a decentralized and democratic network based on a deflationary currency. In reality, it’s neither decentralized nor deflationary. Defying deflation. In September 2021, Ethereum’s London hard fork introduced EIP-1559,...
cryptoslate.com
Vitalik wants to burn the staked Ethereum of sanction complying validators
In a recent Twitter poll on Ethereum censorship, Vitalik Buterin revealed that he voted to punish validators complying with censorship requests by burning their staked tokens. Ethereum co-founder champions censorship-resistant approach. The poll was held by software engineer Eric Wall, who asked the Ethereum community if they would burn the...
cryptoslate.com
Kraken CEO hopes to buy a Bugatti for 1 Bitcoin by year-end
San Francisco-based exchange company Kraken‘s CEO Jesse Powell recently told Bloomberg that he was still bullish on Bitcoin and hoped to buy one Bugatti for one Bitcoin by the end of 2022. Powell joined Bloomberg Exclusive, where he was reminded of his forecasts from last year. When Powell was...
cryptoslate.com
Aave DAO urges members to commit support for Ethereum’s PoS merge via governance proposal
DeFi protocol Aave has requested its token holders to participate in an Aave Request for Comment (ARC), requiring them to commit to Ethereum’s (ETH) POS merge. “The Aave DAO to commit to selecting the Ethereum Mainnet running under the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus over any Ethereum fork running an alternative consensus.”
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Foundation addresses misconception around gas fees in new Merge update
The Ethereum (ETH) Foundation revealed that the Merge would not reduce gas fees, and it will not enable staking withdrawals until the Shanghai upgrade in an August 17 note. According to the foundation, the Merge will not reduce Ethereum gas fees because it is a “change of consensus mechanism” and “not an expansion of network capacity.”
cryptoslate.com
New Brazil bill wants to tokenize mined gold on blockchain
Brazil’s Federal Deputy Joenia Wapichana has proposed a bill to tokenize gold mined in the country via blockchain technology. According to Wapichana, the country should be able to account for gold mining activities within its territory. The bill introduces new legislation targeting transactions involving precious metals and their transportation.
cryptoslate.com
Aave confirms TRM Labs API blocked “dusted” Ethereum wallets – access restored
Aave has confirmed that the ban list provided by TRM Labs included Ethereum wallets that had been “dusted” with 0.1 ETH through Tornado Cash. The falsely flagged wallet addresses have now been removed from the “sanctioned” addresses and are again able to connect to the Aave front-end.
