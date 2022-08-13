ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids

A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
cryptoslate.com

Crypto-adaptive BankProv inks deal with Republic to offer escrow accounts

Crypto-adaptive commercial bank BankProv is collaborating with crowdfunding marketplace Republic to offer escrow accounts to BankProv customers who want to raise funds on their platforms. Republic will be modifying BankProv’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)service, which was outsourced from financial technology company Treasury Prime. With the new collaboration, Republic will use Treasury Prime’s...
cryptoslate.com

Federal Reserve to finalize guidelines on crypto access to master account

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on August 15 that it plans to publish guidelines for crypto firms to access Fed master accounts and payment services. A master account allows financial institutions to be part of the global payments system without intermediary banks. According to the press statement, the regulator said...
cryptoslate.com

Dogecoin team warns Dogechain is ‘another knockoff token’

Dogecoin Foundation board member Jens Wiechers rubbished claims that Dogechain is an affiliated product, saying “paid media” have disseminated false information that the two are connected. This follows an earlier tweet from Dogecoin developer @cb_doge, who posted that Dogechain is “another knockoff token,” while giving DOGE holders the...
cryptoslate.com

Solana looks to beat network outages with new open source validator client

The Solana network has been plagued by outages and slowdowns this year, especially during periods of congestion due to high demand but the Solana Foundation is now looking to add stability and throughput to the network with a new open source validator client to be developed by Jump Crypto. Blockchain...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Ethereum is neither decentralized nor deflationary

Ethereum is the foundation of the decentralized finance ecosystem and is automatically categorized as a decentralized network. On paper, Ethereum is a decentralized and democratic network based on a deflationary currency. In reality, it’s neither decentralized nor deflationary. Defying deflation. In September 2021, Ethereum’s London hard fork introduced EIP-1559,...
cryptoslate.com

Vitalik wants to burn the staked Ethereum of sanction complying validators

In a recent Twitter poll on Ethereum censorship, Vitalik Buterin revealed that he voted to punish validators complying with censorship requests by burning their staked tokens. Ethereum co-founder champions censorship-resistant approach. The poll was held by software engineer Eric Wall, who asked the Ethereum community if they would burn the...
cryptoslate.com

Kraken CEO hopes to buy a Bugatti for 1 Bitcoin by year-end

San Francisco-based exchange company Kraken‘s CEO Jesse Powell recently told Bloomberg that he was still bullish on Bitcoin and hoped to buy one Bugatti for one Bitcoin by the end of 2022. Powell joined Bloomberg Exclusive, where he was reminded of his forecasts from last year. When Powell was...
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum Foundation addresses misconception around gas fees in new Merge update

The Ethereum (ETH) Foundation revealed that the Merge would not reduce gas fees, and it will not enable staking withdrawals until the Shanghai upgrade in an August 17 note. According to the foundation, the Merge will not reduce Ethereum gas fees because it is a “change of consensus mechanism” and “not an expansion of network capacity.”
cryptoslate.com

New Brazil bill wants to tokenize mined gold on blockchain

Brazil’s Federal Deputy Joenia Wapichana has proposed a bill to tokenize gold mined in the country via blockchain technology. According to Wapichana, the country should be able to account for gold mining activities within its territory. The bill introduces new legislation targeting transactions involving precious metals and their transportation.
