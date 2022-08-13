ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Free haircuts, supplies get Youngstown kids ready for school

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtgbA_0hGKvJl200

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several back-to-school events took place in Youngstown Saturday.

Kids were able to get free hair cuts and braids, school supplies, free food and more.

Car and bike show held in downtown Youngstown

One was held at Homestead Park, the other at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

“Something like this is so important because every child matters. I think it was First Lady Michelle Obama that said we wanna leave no child behind and that’s what we’re attempting to do on today, not just today but in the events and the activities that are happening on the South Side,” said Pastor Shawn Tyson, the pastor of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

The organizers of both events said it’s important to do things like this to make sure the kids know the community cares about the.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

JobsNOW: Family-friendly career fair taking place this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – How often have you applied for a job with a resume, gotten an interview and waited to hear back? This weekend, there’s a career fair that is taking a non-traditional approach and is ready to help you find a job. It can be work...
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Haircuts#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy