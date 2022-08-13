Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
wcbu.org
Peoria family shares their story for National Minority Donor Awareness month
August is National Minority Donor Awareness month, an effort to highlight the need for more diversity among organ donors. According to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, three out of every 10 people waiting for an organ donation in the U.S. are members of a minority group, while only three in 10 are registered organ, eye and tissue donors.
Central Illinois Proud
Local school district getting staff ready before school year begins
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Class begins in a few days for Creve Coeur School District 76. Monday, staff received ALICE training with an instructor from Navigate360. “Alice training is a civilian proactive option-based strategy training to surviving critical incidents and it stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate,” said navigate360 Director of Training Brandon Rhone.
1470 WMBD
No, Landmark Recreation Center is NOT closing
PEORIA, Ill. – The rumors of the demise of Landmark Recreation Center have been greatly exaggerated. The parent company of the center — Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company — says in a news release that nothing is closing, and the facility remains open. We reported Monday that...
khqa.com
22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
Central Illinois Proud
Sweet Kids Cruise-In & Car Show raise money for diabetes
CREVE COEUR Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday marked the 12th annual Sweet Kids Cruise-In & Car Show benefit to raise money for pediatric diabetes. Dan Jones has lived in Creve Couer his whole life and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 14 years old. Now 60 years...
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Museum of History closed after staff contracts COVID
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Museum of History will be closed until further notice after at least three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The museum closed early Tuesday, a day on which they usually stay open late with free admission. This sudden change was due to...
CI Hero: Volunteers help Fulton County shelter animals find new homes
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Volunteers in Fulton County work to provide shelter and medical attention to homeless cats and dogs. From coordinating the cat room to socializing dogs, volunteers bring compassion and care to these animals at the Fulton County Humane Society. The board’s president said these animals just want a chance at a new […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria man creating his own American Dream one haircut at a time
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bob Khoury started cutting hair when we was 12 years old. He would hone is skills as a barber for 20 years in his home country of Lebanon. Now he’s opening his 2nd full-service barber shop in Campus Town next to Bradley University. “I...
Classes starting this week for Dist. #205
School starts this week for students of Galesburg School District 205. The new school year will see classes beginning in the newly renovated Galesburg Junior Senior High School. Students at the new school will be issued Chromebooks on their first day, August 17th, and district-provided school supplies will be given...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
hoiabc.com
Mental health concerns might be on the rise in Peoria County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Between the weekends of August 5, and August 12, three suicides or suicide attempts occurred in Peoria County. That number is in line with the typical amount of suicides in a given year, according to Peoria County Coroner Jaime Harwood and Sheriff Chris Watkins. They attribute sudden frequency to random chance.
25newsnow.com
India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
wlds.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
wmay.com
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages
(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
Central Illinois Proud
City Councilmember announces mayoral bid in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A challenger has arisen in the race for Pekin Mayor. Becky Cloyd is a current City Council member and is the Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of Pekin under Mayor Mark Luft. This week, Cloyd broke the news to WMBD’s Matt Sheehan that she...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Bloomington proposes plan for Monroe Convention Center expansion
Bloomington has submitted a plan to Monroe County Board of Commissioners and County Council for activating the Monroe Convention Center expansion. As part of its proposal, the city would take full responsibility for the expansion in exchange for the County transferring ownership and management of the Convention Center and supporting properties.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
