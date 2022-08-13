Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Landmark Recreation Center for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Land Mark Recreation Center is for sale. A release from the Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company says that after several months of localized and selective marketing, a qualified buyer has not surfaced. The property is now listed for a direct auction - marketing the...
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Ledgestone Open comes to a close
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest disc golf event in the world came to a close on Sunday. Originally started in 2011 with only 105 players, Ledgestone has grown exponentially in the last 12 years. Now with more than 2,000 players and multiple sponsorships, the disc golf community is doing its part in helping out.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
25newsnow.com
Fiala Brothers brewery opens after three years of construction, COVID-19 challenges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Years in the making, Uptown Normal’s newest brewery and beer hall is now open to the public. Fiala Brothers initially proposed the idea three years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain issues delayed construction and drove up the costs. one of the brothers behind the project said they are excited to have made it to opening day.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Free for all’ store in Pleasant Valley school district
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Pleasant Valley Elementary School held its 4th annual Free For All store in its gymnasium Monday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Every year the school district spends months collecting clothes, books, toys, games, furniture, and school supplies to give out at the beginning of each year.
25newsnow.com
India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria imposes new rules on smoke shops
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Smoke shops now have to be farther away from schools in East Peoria following action taken Tuesday night by the city council. Commissioners passed an ordinance putting new restrictions on smoke shops in an effort to curb teen smoking. Until now, smoke shops could...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man creating his own American Dream one haircut at a time
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bob Khoury started cutting hair when we was 12 years old. He would hone is skills as a barber for 20 years in his home country of Lebanon. Now he’s opening his 2nd full-service barber shop in Campus Town next to Bradley University. “I...
hoiabc.com
Pinecrest overpass construction nearing completion
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The nearly two-year reconstruction of the Pinecrest Drive overpass is nearly complete, according to IDOT officials. Construction engineer Bob Hack called the project 98% done. Only the road striping and and clean up of the construction equipment needs to be done. The timing on that depends on contractor schedules and weather, but he’s hoping it will wrap up by the end of the month.
These communities are getting millions from Illinois to revitalize downtown areas
MOLINE, Ill. — Communities in and around the Illinois Quad Cities are receiving a major boost from the state thanks to the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15. The state is handing out $106 million in grants to revitalize 50 commercial downtown areas and main streets throughout Illinois.
nprillinois.org
Benson farm family delivers tons of produce to food bank, with a little help from friends (and strangers)
A young Woodford County farm family is feeling grateful after an influx of volunteers helped them harvest a two-acre food plot, with the fresh produce destined for area food banks. Alison “Ali” and Nathan Gibbs, of rural Benson, operate Nathan’s family’s commercial row crop farm that for 70 years produced...
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
Central Illinois Proud
Local school district getting staff ready before school year begins
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Class begins in a few days for Creve Coeur School District 76. Monday, staff received ALICE training with an instructor from Navigate360. “Alice training is a civilian proactive option-based strategy training to surviving critical incidents and it stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate,” said navigate360 Director of Training Brandon Rhone.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
wjbc.com
Epiphany Farms founder: “It’s a little challenging” dealing with record inflation
BLOOMINGTON – Local farmers dealing with high costs are feeling the pinch regarding record inflation. According to Ken Myszka, founder of Epiphany Farms in Downs, inflation is hurting the bottom line. “Everything is up. And so that is obviously affecting us. I think we’re quickly trying to raise our...
1057thexrocks.com
Best Buddies Champion of the Year! Celebrates Inclusion in Central Illinois
October 7th at the Warehouse on State Street, celebrate inclusion in Central Illinois at the Best Buddies “Champion of the Year!” with The Yard Peoria. October 7th, don’t miss our cocktail hour entertainment Daniel and his partner Bunny! There will be food, beer, and wine PLUS an amazing auction! Items you can win include Microblading by Misty, a VIP Battle Bots experience in Las Vegas, amazing opportunities and food from local businesses, PLUS a $1000 gift card from Jones Bros Jewelers.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
1470 WMBD
Overheated hoverboard causes Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home on N. Osage Court, near N. Trails Edge Drive, on reports of a fire in the basement. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Kyle Field said first companies on-scene found heavy black smoke in the basement. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night Take-Out From: Dixon’s Seafood Shoppe
Wow, this is probably the best mac and cheese I’ve ever had!. There’s four different cheeses in the mix: Parmesan, Smoked Gouda, Cheddar and Cream Cheese. This gives it such a rich and creamy flavor and it’s topped off with a layer of cornflakes which gives the dish a nice crunch. And the lobster takes it over the top.
hoiabc.com
Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court,...
