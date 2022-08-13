ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Robert Lewandowski draws a blank after making debut as Xavi's side stumble out of the blocks at the Nou Camp... with Sergio Busquets sent off late on

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Robert Lewandowski failed to find the net on his Barcelona debut after being selected to start for his side's first LaLiga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.

The Polish striker, who signed from Bayern Munich over the summer and was only just registered in time to start the season, was selected ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead Barca's frontline but could not break down Rayo during the goalless draw.

Barca also handed debuts to former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and Leeds forward Raphinha, but both were substituted after an hour at the Nou Camp.

Manchester United and Chelsea target Frenkie de Jong and another new arrival in Franck Kessie were introduced in the second half but they too struggled to find a way past the stubborn visitors on the opening weekend of the season.

More to follow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVuks_0hGKtHvA00
Robert Lewandowski was unable to register his Barcelona debut with a goal at the Nou Camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgO7T_0hGKtHvA00
Rayo Vallecano shut out the former Bayern Munich striker during Saturday's goalless draw
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHElc_0hGKtHvA00
Lewandowski was only just registered to play in time just days before LaLiga started
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7yCi_0hGKtHvA00
Former Leeds United forward was unable to inspire Barcelona to victory on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4eVJ_0hGKtHvA00
Barca boss Xavi sent Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong on as a second half substitute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZhhg_0hGKtHvA00
But the Manchester United and Chelsea target was unable to make much of an impact
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRJsJ_0hGKtHvA00
Franck Kessie likewise was also limited on his debut from the bench after a summer move
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlJH2_0hGKtHvA00
Former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was withdrawn after an hour on debut

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

