Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Robert Lewandowski draws a blank after making debut as Xavi's side stumble out of the blocks at the Nou Camp... with Sergio Busquets sent off late on
Robert Lewandowski failed to find the net on his Barcelona debut after being selected to start for his side's first LaLiga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.
The Polish striker, who signed from Bayern Munich over the summer and was only just registered in time to start the season, was selected ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead Barca's frontline but could not break down Rayo during the goalless draw.
Barca also handed debuts to former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and Leeds forward Raphinha, but both were substituted after an hour at the Nou Camp.
Manchester United and Chelsea target Frenkie de Jong and another new arrival in Franck Kessie were introduced in the second half but they too struggled to find a way past the stubborn visitors on the opening weekend of the season.
More to follow...
