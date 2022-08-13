ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Direct payments of $841 to be sent out to millions of Americans in just weeks – will you receive one?

IN just weeks Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their first of two Social Security payments.

Both payments are for $841 and will hit accounts September 1 while the second payment will be collected September 31 totaling $1,652.

Typically, SSI payments are sent out on the first of each month, but schedules in some months will change this year.

However, since October 1 falls on a weekend, that month's payment will be moved up to September.

December is another month that the Social Security Administration (SSA) issues two checks.

Who qualifies for SSI?

SSI is run by the SSA and helps those over 65, as well as blind and disabled people, who have little or no income.

In addition to those with disabilities, qualifications depend on your assets.

To be eligible, individuals must not have more than $2,000 in assets, while couples can have up to $3,000.

Some SSA exempts include the following:

  • Life insurance policies with a face value of $1,500 or less
  • Your car (usually)
  • Burial plots for you and members of your immediate family
  • Up to $1,500 in burial funds for you and up to $1,500 in burial funds for your spouse
  • The home and land where you live

Is COLA increasing?

Experts are now estimating a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of somewhere between 9.3% to even as high as 10.1%.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics said the US inflation rate increased to 8.5% in July 2022.

Where the COLA ends up depends on the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers (CPI-W) in the third quarter.

Based on new CPI-W data through July, the 2023 COLA could be 9.6%, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has estimated.

Depending on where inflation goes, the increase may change.

If the rate rises, the COLA could be 10.1%, but if it continues to lower the adjustment could be 9.3%.

Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at TSCL, said it would increase the average retiree benefit of $1,656 by $158.98 a month.

