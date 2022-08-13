Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’

LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package.

The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News.

The Houston Police Department is on the scene at a Walmart in Houston and investigating a suspicious package that was left in the parking lot (stock photo) Credit: Google

Police are now saying that there is no active shooter, but the public is requested to avoid the area due to the suspicious package.

HCSO Deputies and Bomb Squad have arrived to the area as well, as there are reports of a "smoking briefcase" with a timer attached.

According to the call that was made to local law enforcement, the smoking briefcase is located in the parking lot of the Walmart near Walters Road.

Updates on the event are continuing to pour in as police get a handle on the situation.