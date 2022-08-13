ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’

By Jacob Willeford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package.

The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTVTR_0hGKt5Ph00
The Houston Police Department is on the scene at a Walmart in Houston and investigating a suspicious package that was left in the parking lot (stock photo) Credit: Google

Police are now saying that there is no active shooter, but the public is requested to avoid the area due to the suspicious package.

HCSO Deputies and Bomb Squad have arrived to the area as well, as there are reports of a "smoking briefcase" with a timer attached.

According to the call that was made to local law enforcement, the smoking briefcase is located in the parking lot of the Walmart near Walters Road.

Updates on the event are continuing to pour in as police get a handle on the situation.

Comments / 7

WhataGuy
3d ago

Why is the article labeled where it is when it was just a package #clickbait

Reply
9
Guest
3d ago

This is the Walmart I shop weekly. Would have been there tonight if I hadn't ordered my items to have them delivered earlier.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Active Shooter#Linus Company Walmart#Fox 3 News#Hcso Deputies#Bomb Squad
houstonstringer_com

HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houston

A police chase turned deadly Tuesday morning when police when Houston Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle in the 10500 Block of West Montgomery. Assistant Chief Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department Criminal Investigations Command stated in a media briefing that the suspect was observed by Houston Police Officers driving without any lights on around 12:43 a.m. on August 16, 2022. The officers then attempted to make a stop, suspecting it was a D.W.I. and put their lights on in an attempt to get the driver's attention and pull the driver over.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
675K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy