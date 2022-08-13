ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Bringing the Energy: Tchida's Bison off to Good Start at Practice

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Today we go "crosstown" to the other side of the Electric City for a season preview. Here’s the 3 and out for the Bison of Great Falls High. Although this will be his 2nd go as the head coach of a football program, Tchida spent the last 6 years as an assistant at Great Falls High, and is ready to see what he and his staff can do with the Bison.
GREAT FALLS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout

Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Great Falls, MT
Football
Local
Montana Football
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Education
Great Falls, MT
Education
Great Falls, MT
Sports
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Goosebumps#Coda#Memorial Stadium#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cmr
cascadenewspaper.com

On Thursday, August 11, there was a vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road.

Monday, July 11, 2022 a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Shane Tuttle was riding a motorcycle driving West Bound on River Drive North when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in a crash. Shane suffered from (cause of death) several blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was an accident.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Cascade County Sheriff IDs victims in 3 recent motorcycle crashes

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is identifying victims Monday in three separate fatal motorcycle crashes that happened recently. The first crash happened July 11 near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a release a man identified...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy