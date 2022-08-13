Three ways to reduce the risk of dementia and the seven warning signs to look out for

DEMENTIA is now the biggest killer and the most feared health condition in the UK.

But there are ways you can keep your brain healthy and reduce the risk of contracting it.

Around one million people currently live with dementia and more than half the population admits they would put off seeking a diagnosis for up to a year or more because they are terrified about the results.

But Dr Katy Bray, awareness adviser at Alzheimer’s Research UK, says that keeping active, taking up a new hobby or sport and maintaining a good social life can reduce the risks.

She said: “Leading a healthier lifestyle can reduce the chances of getting dementia by up to 40 per cent.

“It is all about keeping your brain healthy.

“Research has found that most cases of dementia begin in the brain ten to 15 years before there are any symptoms, so it is important to take care of yourself now.

“You may not be able to prevent dementia but you can reduce the risks.”

Here, Dr Bray, who has a PhD in Alzheimer’s disease, explains all about dementia to Sun on Sunday Health.

RISK FACTORS

Age is the biggest risk factor for dementia. Dr Bray says: “About two in 100 people aged between 65 to 69 have dementia, and this figure rises to one in five for those aged between 85 to 89.

“Women make up 65 per cent of cases. It is not known exactly why women are more affected, but women do live longer.”

WHAT EXACTLY IS DEMENTIA?

Dementia is not a single disease but the name for a collection of symptoms such as problems with memory, thinking, mood, emotions, perceptions and behaviour that are brought on by certain diseases which cause gradual damage to the brain.

The two main diseases are:

Alzheimer’s: Makes up 60 per cent of cases. An abnormal build-up of proteins deposits plaques and tangles in and around brain cells.

Vascular dementia: 20 per cent of cases. Caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow to the brain. Sometimes after a stroke it blocks an artery in your brain.

Dr Bray said: “There is also dementia with Lewy bodies where certain proteins deposit inside brain cells. These deposits are also found in people with Parkinson’s.

“And frontotemporal dementia, which can affect people earlier between the ages of 45 and 65.

“Traumatic brain injury can also cause dementia and can be seen in boxers, football players and soldiers.

“There is still ongoing research to see whether we can reduce the risk of dementia in footballers from heading the ball.”

WAYS TO REDUCE DEMENTIA RISKS

Dr Bray said: “Cut back on alcohol, don’t smoke, eat healthily, maintain a healthy weight, keep your blood pressure low, get a good night’s sleep and exercise and you are halfway there.

“Look after your heart and body. Then keep your brain sharp and social. So go for a walk with friends, learn a new skill with other people or take part in crossword challenges.”

Other advice includes:

Get a hearing aid: People with mild hearing loss are two times as likely to develop dementia and this increases to three times for those with moderate hearing loss. Dr Bray said: “Wearing hearing aids as soon as you have problems could reduce the risk.”

People who become depressed late in life have a 70 per cent increased risk of dementia and those who have been depressed since middle age have 80 per cent greater risk.

Don't be lonely: Loneliness is associated with about a 50 per cent increased risk. Keeping connected with others is one of the three pillars of Alzheimer's Research UK's Think Brain Health campaign.

MAIN SIGNS

Memory: Regularly forgetting recent events, names and faces.

Regularly forgetting recent events, names and faces. Repetition: Becoming increasingly repetitive.

Becoming increasingly repetitive. Misplacing things: Regularly misplacing items or putting them in odd places.

Regularly misplacing items or putting them in odd places. Confusion: Not sure of the date or time of day.

Not sure of the date or time of day. Disorientation: People might be unsure of their whereabouts or get lost, particularly in unfamiliar places.

People might be unsure of their whereabouts or get lost, particularly in unfamiliar places. Language: Problems finding the right words.

Problems finding the right words. Mood and behaviour: Some people become low in mood, anxious or irritable.

Dr Bray said: “If you have any of these symptoms go to your GP. The sooner you are diagnosed the sooner you can get a treatment plan together.”

TREATMENT

MEDICATIONS can delay the severity of symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Dr Bray explained: “Drugs – acetylcholinesterase inhibitors and memantine – can mask the symptoms.

“Brain changes may mean they don’t work as well after a couple of years.

“But research is continuing to improve how we treat the illness, stop it in its tracks and to eventually find a cure.

“We are also looking to detect it before symptoms are displayed.”

For help, call Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Dementia Research Infoline on 0300 111 5 111.

It is open from 9-5pm, Monday to Friday.