Paulding County, OH

13abc.com

TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
DEFIANCE, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
FORT WAYNE, IN
State
Ohio State
County
Paulding County, OH
City
Cecil, OH
Paulding County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
westbendnews.net

Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township

Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WILX-TV

Man charged with murder in deadly Hillsdale County shooting

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Both the suspect and victim of a deadly shooting in Hillsdale County have been identified. Saturday, Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to Somerset Township on Opel Drive on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole, from Jerome, on the ground with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
#Trespassing#Illegal Drugs#Violent Crime
WANE-TV

Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal stabbing of 82-year-old Lake James woman

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man arrested in 2021 in connection to a fatal stabbing in Angola pleaded guilty Tuesday, according to the Steuben County Prosecutor. The prosecutor told WANE 15 that Matthew Hoover entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of murder and 3 counts of burglary as a level 2 felony.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: DNA ties man to rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault

CECIL, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent one man to the hospital in Paulding County Saturday. It happened just before 8 am in the village of Cecil, which is about 5 miles north of the village of Paulding. According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 12-14)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

