Arizona has added a Dec. 21 home game against Montana State and swapped the opponent for its Nov. 7 regular-season opener from NAU to Nicholls State. The move means UA coach Tommy Lloyd won't have to face his son, Liam, who transferred from Grand Canyon to NAU in March. NAU and UA were scheduled to face each other for a fourth straight season on Nov. 7, but the 2022-23 game instead will be pushed back to a future season.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO