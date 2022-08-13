ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts and Freddie Freeman Discuss First Loss of August

Sunday afternoon happened and there’s no denying it. The Dodgers lost their first game this month, snapping their 12 game winning streak. LA losing the game wasn’t a surprise, it was how they lost the game. Kansas City’s Brady Singer held the Dodgers to one hit through the six innings as the Royals blanked LA 4-0. One Saturday, LA crushed six home runs in a victorious 13-3 romp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Insider Talks Freddie Freeman’s Influence on Mookie Betts

A winning formula for any championship team consists of strong chemistry and iron sharpening iron. The professionalism displayed by Dodgers newly acquired first baseman Freddie Freeman, who’s currently third in the league with a .320 batting average, has already made a difference for their outfielder Mookie Betts despite the huge success Betts has already brought to the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Out for Season, Freddie Freeman the Mentor, Prospect on the Rise & More!

After unfortunately having their 12-game win streak broken by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday by being shutout 4-0, the Dodgers quickly jumped back in the win column on Monday. Los Angeles arrived in Milwaukee and handed the Brewers a 4-0 shutout to become the first team to reach the 80-win mark. They’ve been able to stay red hot in August without the presence of some big names and might be without one for the rest of the season, yet one big prospect is making a case to rise up and take his place. There’s also the offense clicking on all cylinders thanks in part to the trio of Mookie, Trea, and Freddie, yet there are plenty of other players finding their stride.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Brewers: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 15

For the first time since July 4, the Dodgers start a new series having lost their previous game. After having their 12-game winning streak snapped with a loss in Kansas City, the Dodgers head into Milwaukee looking to start a new streak. With the best record in baseball and an insurmountable lead in the NL West, the focus in this series is simply to keep their foot on the gas and keep winning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Schedule: MLB Releases Postseason Dates, Where to Watch, and More

Major League Baseball has released the 2022 Postseason schedule, which has a World Series that is guaranteed to go into November. Interestingly, there will not be a scheduled travel day between games 5 and 6 of the NLCS and ALCS. The entire Wild Card round will be televised by ESPN on its various platforms. Beginning with the Division Series, all National League games will be on Fox or FS1. Joe Davis will call the NLCS and World Series for Fox, and he will presumably be on one of the two NLDS series, although we likely won’t find out until much closer to that date which series he will work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Royals Scoreboard Operator Trolls Hanser Alberto’s Pitching

With Saturday night’s game well in hand thanks to an offensive explosion, Roberts turned to an unlikely hero to pitch the ninth innings with a 13-3 lead. Hanser Alberto entered as first baseman in the sixth inning but was moved to the mound for the final inning of the game. This was his fourth pitching appearance this season and the most he’s pitched in his major leagues career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans React to LA’s First Loss in Two Weeks

The day that Dodgers fans have dreaded has finally come. The Dodgers lost their first game this month on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium and it wasn’t pretty. Fans sat on the edge of their seats, glued to their phone and TV waiting for some action to take place. It rarely came and never resulted in a run for the LA team. They sat scoreless the entire game and watched the Royals cruise to a 4-0 victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
