Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts and Freddie Freeman Discuss First Loss of August
Sunday afternoon happened and there’s no denying it. The Dodgers lost their first game this month, snapping their 12 game winning streak. LA losing the game wasn’t a surprise, it was how they lost the game. Kansas City’s Brady Singer held the Dodgers to one hit through the six innings as the Royals blanked LA 4-0. One Saturday, LA crushed six home runs in a victorious 13-3 romp.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Has Quickly Learned that Tony Gonsolin is No Paper Tiger
During Friday night’s game,Tony Gonsolin took care of business, as he normally does. The right handed pitcher, who debuted in only 2019, pushed a no-hit bid into the seventh inning at Kaufmann Stadium. This was his second time this season he dealt a hit-less 5 innings or more. This...
Dodgers’ Schedule Wackiness: Next 14 Games to be Played Against Just 2 teams
The 2022 Dodgers schedule has had plenty of weirdness already, most notably playing the Giants just five times before the All-Star break and the Padres just seven, leaving 14 and 12 against San Francisco and San Diego, respectively, in the final 72 games of the season. But there is more...
Dodgers News: Insider Talks Freddie Freeman’s Influence on Mookie Betts
A winning formula for any championship team consists of strong chemistry and iron sharpening iron. The professionalism displayed by Dodgers newly acquired first baseman Freddie Freeman, who’s currently third in the league with a .320 batting average, has already made a difference for their outfielder Mookie Betts despite the huge success Betts has already brought to the team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: LA Finally Loses in August, Carlos Correa Gets Roasted, Yasiel Puig’s LA Dream & More!
The Dodgers winning streak had to end some time, and that time, was Sunday in Kansas City. After reeling off 12 straight wins, LA fell in a 4-0 shutout loss to the young Royals. Even after the loss, LA still owns the best record in baseball 79-34, but there was plenty of other news besides a boatload of victories this past week.
Dodgers Lose to Brewers: Craig Kimbrel Blows it Again, LA Needs a New Closer
The Dodgers fought hard to put themselves in position to win a ballgame but Craig Kimbrel and the Brewers had other ideas. LA’s closer (for now) falters once again as the Brew Crew walks it off against the boys in blue. Join the Dodgers Nation postgame show live on...
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler’s Season is Over
Not great news out of the Dodgers today. With the team up in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers for a series, just about the worst news for their roster came down. Walker Buehler last pitched for the big league squad on June 10th before heading to the injured list.
Dodgers Postgame: Craig Kimbrel Falters; LA Loses to Brewers in Extra Innings
The Dodgers played their eighth extra-inning game this season. Unfortunately, for the sixth time in those eight games, they came out on the losing end, losing to the Brewers, 5-4, in 11 innings. With the zombie runner on second base to start the top of the tenth, the Dodgers were...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Set the Standard for Durability
The Dodgers haven’t had a player play in all 162 games since Cody Bellinger in 2018, and Bellinger only started 135 of those games. They haven’t had a player start every game of a season since Eric Karros in 1997. But 113 games into the 2022 season, both...
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Out for Season, Freddie Freeman the Mentor, Prospect on the Rise & More!
After unfortunately having their 12-game win streak broken by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday by being shutout 4-0, the Dodgers quickly jumped back in the win column on Monday. Los Angeles arrived in Milwaukee and handed the Brewers a 4-0 shutout to become the first team to reach the 80-win mark. They’ve been able to stay red hot in August without the presence of some big names and might be without one for the rest of the season, yet one big prospect is making a case to rise up and take his place. There’s also the offense clicking on all cylinders thanks in part to the trio of Mookie, Trea, and Freddie, yet there are plenty of other players finding their stride.
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Throws One of His Best Games Yet
While the Dodgers struggled to warm up at the plate on Sunday afternoon, top LA prospect Bobby Miller was throwing heat in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old, who is currently 8-8 this season, had one of his best outings since he was drafted by the Dodgers in 2020. Despite a...
Dodgers News: Los Angeles Unsure if Walker Buehler Needs Tommy John Surgery
The Dodgers lost a very big name on Monday afternoon. Just hours before the first pitch in Milwaukee, the team announced that Walker Buehler would need to undergo surgery on his elbow that would end his 2022 season. They were expecting him to be back for the postseason run, possibly rejoining the starting rotation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers vs Brewers: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 15
For the first time since July 4, the Dodgers start a new series having lost their previous game. After having their 12-game winning streak snapped with a loss in Kansas City, the Dodgers head into Milwaukee looking to start a new streak. With the best record in baseball and an insurmountable lead in the NL West, the focus in this series is simply to keep their foot on the gas and keep winning.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Returns From the Family Emergency List
The Dodgers are taking on the Brewers for the first game of their series tonight in Milwaukee. Los Angeles will send out Julio Urias to the mound to face off against Freddy Peralta, and these 2 teams will match up plenty of times over the next few weeks. They will play 7 games between now and next Wednesday.
Dodgers Schedule: MLB Releases Postseason Dates, Where to Watch, and More
Major League Baseball has released the 2022 Postseason schedule, which has a World Series that is guaranteed to go into November. Interestingly, there will not be a scheduled travel day between games 5 and 6 of the NLCS and ALCS. The entire Wild Card round will be televised by ESPN on its various platforms. Beginning with the Division Series, all National League games will be on Fox or FS1. Joe Davis will call the NLCS and World Series for Fox, and he will presumably be on one of the two NLDS series, although we likely won’t find out until much closer to that date which series he will work.
Dodgers: Royals Scoreboard Operator Trolls Hanser Alberto’s Pitching
With Saturday night’s game well in hand thanks to an offensive explosion, Roberts turned to an unlikely hero to pitch the ninth innings with a 13-3 lead. Hanser Alberto entered as first baseman in the sixth inning but was moved to the mound for the final inning of the game. This was his fourth pitching appearance this season and the most he’s pitched in his major leagues career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers: Taking a Patient Approach to Joey Gallo’s Mechanical Issues
The Dodgers trading for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline was a head-scratcher for some people. Gallo, a former All-Star with the Rangers, had been terrible in his year with the Yankees, and it seemed odd for the Dodgers to take on such a massive project in the middle of the season.
Dodgers Fans React to LA’s First Loss in Two Weeks
The day that Dodgers fans have dreaded has finally come. The Dodgers lost their first game this month on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium and it wasn’t pretty. Fans sat on the edge of their seats, glued to their phone and TV waiting for some action to take place. It rarely came and never resulted in a run for the LA team. They sat scoreless the entire game and watched the Royals cruise to a 4-0 victory.
Dodgers: Dustin May Finishes Rehab Assignment Strong, Set to Return to LA Next Weekend
The Dodgers rotation has been ravaged with injuries this season. Somehow, they just keep on winning with whoever is on the mound (even if its Hanser Alberto). But, it’s always nice to have your top guys available especially with October coming up on the horizon. One of our top...
Dodgers: Rangers Fire Manager Who Was a ‘Huge’ Factor in Recruiting Corey Seager
As the MLB playoff picture comes into focus in the second to last month of the regular season, organizations no where near to contending must make some big decisions. For the hapless Detroit Tigers, that decision was firing general manager Al Avila. For the struggling Texas Rangers, that decision was axing manager Chris Woodward.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0