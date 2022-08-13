ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Out for Season, Freddie Freeman the Mentor, Prospect on the Rise & More!

After unfortunately having their 12-game win streak broken by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday by being shutout 4-0, the Dodgers quickly jumped back in the win column on Monday. Los Angeles arrived in Milwaukee and handed the Brewers a 4-0 shutout to become the first team to reach the 80-win mark. They’ve been able to stay red hot in August without the presence of some big names and might be without one for the rest of the season, yet one big prospect is making a case to rise up and take his place. There’s also the offense clicking on all cylinders thanks in part to the trio of Mookie, Trea, and Freddie, yet there are plenty of other players finding their stride.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dustin May Not Viewed as a ‘savior’ by Dave Roberts

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, whose UCL injury on May 1 of last year led to Tommy John surgery, is finally ready to return after nearly 16 months on the shelf. After five outstanding rehab starts in the minors — 19 innings, 4 earned runs, 1.89 ERA, 1.053 WHIP, 33 strikeouts, 6 walks — May will take the mound at Dodger Stadium this Saturday against the Marlins.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Brewers: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 15

For the first time since July 4, the Dodgers start a new series having lost their previous game. After having their 12-game winning streak snapped with a loss in Kansas City, the Dodgers head into Milwaukee looking to start a new streak. With the best record in baseball and an insurmountable lead in the NL West, the focus in this series is simply to keep their foot on the gas and keep winning.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

