Dodgers: Trea Turner Has Quickly Learned that Tony Gonsolin is No Paper Tiger
During Friday night’s game,Tony Gonsolin took care of business, as he normally does. The right handed pitcher, who debuted in only 2019, pushed a no-hit bid into the seventh inning at Kaufmann Stadium. This was his second time this season he dealt a hit-less 5 innings or more. This...
Dodgers’ Schedule Wackiness: Next 14 Games to be Played Against Just 2 teams
The 2022 Dodgers schedule has had plenty of weirdness already, most notably playing the Giants just five times before the All-Star break and the Padres just seven, leaving 14 and 12 against San Francisco and San Diego, respectively, in the final 72 games of the season. But there is more...
Dodgers: Fans React to Craig Kimbrel’s Latest Poor Showing
Craig Kimbrel allowed two hits and a walk to allow the Brewers to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 victory in the 11th inning tonight, and Dodger fans are clamoring for change at the closer position in light of Kimbrel’s 4.57 ERA. Nearly 2,000 votes in, the leader...
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler’s Season is Over
Not great news out of the Dodgers today. With the team up in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers for a series, just about the worst news for their roster came down. Walker Buehler last pitched for the big league squad on June 10th before heading to the injured list.
Dodgers Lose to Brewers: Craig Kimbrel Blows it Again, LA Needs a New Closer
The Dodgers fought hard to put themselves in position to win a ballgame but Craig Kimbrel and the Brewers had other ideas. LA’s closer (for now) falters once again as the Brew Crew walks it off against the boys in blue. Join the Dodgers Nation postgame show live on...
Dodgers News: LA Finally Loses in August, Carlos Correa Gets Roasted, Yasiel Puig’s LA Dream & More!
The Dodgers winning streak had to end some time, and that time, was Sunday in Kansas City. After reeling off 12 straight wins, LA fell in a 4-0 shutout loss to the young Royals. Even after the loss, LA still owns the best record in baseball 79-34, but there was plenty of other news besides a boatload of victories this past week.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Will Start This Weekend in Los Angeles
The Dodgers are getting some help back into their starting rotation this weekend. After what seems like an entire year of the team lacking health among their starters, they get a really big arm back. Dustin May has been out since the beginning portion of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Dodgers: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Set the Standard for Durability
The Dodgers haven’t had a player play in all 162 games since Cody Bellinger in 2018, and Bellinger only started 135 of those games. They haven’t had a player start every game of a season since Eric Karros in 1997. But 113 games into the 2022 season, both...
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Throws One of His Best Games Yet
While the Dodgers struggled to warm up at the plate on Sunday afternoon, top LA prospect Bobby Miller was throwing heat in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old, who is currently 8-8 this season, had one of his best outings since he was drafted by the Dodgers in 2020. Despite a...
Dodgers: Insider Believes Gavin Lux Would Be the Top Hitter on 15 Other Teams
When a roster is as talented as the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s quite easy to lose sight of some the less-heralded players. Catcher Will Smith is the poster-child of that effect, but Gavin Lux is right behind him as a productive player who doesn’t receive a ton of credit and publicity.
Dodgers Postgame: Craig Kimbrel Falters; LA Loses to Brewers in Extra Innings
The Dodgers played their eighth extra-inning game this season. Unfortunately, for the sixth time in those eight games, they came out on the losing end, losing to the Brewers, 5-4, in 11 innings. With the zombie runner on second base to start the top of the tenth, the Dodgers were...
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Out for Season, Freddie Freeman the Mentor, Prospect on the Rise & More!
After unfortunately having their 12-game win streak broken by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday by being shutout 4-0, the Dodgers quickly jumped back in the win column on Monday. Los Angeles arrived in Milwaukee and handed the Brewers a 4-0 shutout to become the first team to reach the 80-win mark. They’ve been able to stay red hot in August without the presence of some big names and might be without one for the rest of the season, yet one big prospect is making a case to rise up and take his place. There’s also the offense clicking on all cylinders thanks in part to the trio of Mookie, Trea, and Freddie, yet there are plenty of other players finding their stride.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Not Viewed as a ‘savior’ by Dave Roberts
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, whose UCL injury on May 1 of last year led to Tommy John surgery, is finally ready to return after nearly 16 months on the shelf. After five outstanding rehab starts in the minors — 19 innings, 4 earned runs, 1.89 ERA, 1.053 WHIP, 33 strikeouts, 6 walks — May will take the mound at Dodger Stadium this Saturday against the Marlins.
Dodgers News: Los Angeles Unsure if Walker Buehler Needs Tommy John Surgery
The Dodgers lost a very big name on Monday afternoon. Just hours before the first pitch in Milwaukee, the team announced that Walker Buehler would need to undergo surgery on his elbow that would end his 2022 season. They were expecting him to be back for the postseason run, possibly rejoining the starting rotation.
Dodgers vs Brewers: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 15
For the first time since July 4, the Dodgers start a new series having lost their previous game. After having their 12-game winning streak snapped with a loss in Kansas City, the Dodgers head into Milwaukee looking to start a new streak. With the best record in baseball and an insurmountable lead in the NL West, the focus in this series is simply to keep their foot on the gas and keep winning.
Dodgers vs Brewers: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 15
The Dodgers head into Milwaukee for the first of four games with the Royals this evening. Los Angeles lost the series finale in Kansas City to snap a 12-game winning streak, but they still boast an MLB-best 79-34 record. Their lead in the NL West is back down to 16 games.
Dodgers: Rangers Fire Manager Who Was a ‘Huge’ Factor in Recruiting Corey Seager
As the MLB playoff picture comes into focus in the second to last month of the regular season, organizations no where near to contending must make some big decisions. For the hapless Detroit Tigers, that decision was firing general manager Al Avila. For the struggling Texas Rangers, that decision was axing manager Chris Woodward.
Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Play Catch With a Young Fan
They say a million monkeys on a million typewriters for a million years would at some point reproduce the works of Shakespeare, but I don’t think even those million monkeys would be able to write anything bad about Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. The latest example of Mookie being just...
Dodgers: Taking a Patient Approach to Joey Gallo’s Mechanical Issues
The Dodgers trading for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline was a head-scratcher for some people. Gallo, a former All-Star with the Rangers, had been terrible in his year with the Yankees, and it seemed odd for the Dodgers to take on such a massive project in the middle of the season.
Dodgers: Dustin May Finishes Rehab Assignment Strong, Set to Return to LA Next Weekend
The Dodgers rotation has been ravaged with injuries this season. Somehow, they just keep on winning with whoever is on the mound (even if its Hanser Alberto). But, it’s always nice to have your top guys available especially with October coming up on the horizon. One of our top...
