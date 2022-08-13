Read full article on original website
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump
The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves ink rookie superstar Michael Harris to eight-year, $72 million contract
The Atlanta Braves aren’t taking their chances on any contract disputes anytime soon with rising star Michael Harris. They made sure to put pen to paper and lock up their prized outfielder for at least the rest of the decade. The Braves and Michael Harris agreed to an eight-year...
Albert Pujols' firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch
Albert Pujols has found his stroke at the plate as of late. The future Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals veteran recently had a multi-home run game. He’s been fantastic against left-handed pitching as well. In other words, despite his age, Pujols is still a valuable contributor. His recent hot stretch at the plate […] The post Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years
The Atlanta Braves have not shied away from calling up top prospects in order to help them stay afloat in their pursuit of the New York Mets. The organization’s top prospect, Vaughn Grissom, has been incredibly impressive since reaching the big leagues a week ago, and he’s already left his mark on the franchise. Just […] The post Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr PED debacle, Hall of Fame chances
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter made their first public appearances alongside one another since 2014 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jeter and A-Rod had dealt with tension between one another throughout their careers. But the former New York Yankees’ legendary duo have seemingly moved past their differences. However, Rodriguez got brutally honest on the reason he isn’t in the MLB Hall of Fame… PEDs, via Talkin’ Baseball.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles legend Adam Jones' powerful message to team amid Cinderella season
The Baltimore Orioles are still in playoff contention despite trading Jorge Lopez and Trey Mancini ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. This was a ball club that entered the season in the midst of a rebuild. They weren’t aiming to make a playoff run. but as of this story’s publication, the Orioles are just […] The post Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees
The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as an game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will join Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies in the booth for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Brewers must make
The Milwaukee Brewers are still reeling from their odd strategy at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. They ended up trading away their star closer Josh Hader and failed to add anything to a lineup that could have used some extra firepower. As a result, the Brewers have lost control of...
Fernando Tatis Jr's Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres' star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
'It's tremendously frustrating': Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a rare loss Tuesday evening in stunning fashion, as closer Craig Kimbrel failed to seal the deal in the bottom of the 11th inning. Working on a two-run cushion, Kimbrel ended up surrendering a pair of runs on two hits while also allowing a walk in just a third of […] The post ‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds, pick – 8/17/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Brewers prediction and pick. Tony Gonsolin goes to the hill for the Dodgers, while Eric Lauer gets the starting assignment for the Brewers. Tony Gonsolin had those three bumpy, rocky starts after...
Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension
While Fernando Tatis Jr. made a big mistake leading to his massive PED suspension, baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez couldn’t help but blame the San Diego Padres as well. The MLB recently slapped Tatis with an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Apparently, a banned substance called Clostebol was found […] The post Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Tigers vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022
The Cleveland Guardians are set to host the Detroit Tigers today in the final matchup of a four-game set at Progressive Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Tigers-Guardians prediction and pick we have laid out below. Cleveland...
Taijuan Walker leaves game with concerning injury as Braves look to close NL East gap
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves opened up a pivotal four-game series on Monday. The Mets held a 5.5 game lead in the National League East when the series began. Following a 13-1 drubbing at the hands of the Braves Monday, the Mets turned to rising star Taijuan Walker on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New […] The post Taijuan Walker leaves game with concerning injury as Braves look to close NL East gap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles GM Mike Elias' bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans
The Baltimore Orioles have not been among the heavy spenders in free agency over the years, but according to general manager Mike Elias, this is set to change soon. Elias recently took some time to speak on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, where he noted that he plans to be much more aggressive in the […] The post Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022
Over: 8.5 (-112) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Mariners are in a three-team battle for the wildcard spot in the American League right now as they are on the hunt to make playoffs for the first time since 2001. The Mariners are 64-54 so far on the year but are still 11.0 games behind the Astros for first place in the AL West. Starting on the mound for the Mariners tonight will be George Kirby, who is pitching a 4-3 record with a 3.39 ERA. He’ll look to take care of business for Seattle and not only sweep the Angels, but get one step closer to making the playoffs.
