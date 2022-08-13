Read full article on original website
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Where to Watch and Stream Buena Vista Social Club Free Online
Cast: Compay Segundo Eliades Ochoa Ry Cooder Joachim Cooder Ibrahim Ferrer. In this fascinating Oscar-nominated documentary, American guitarist Ry Cooder brings together a group of legendary Cuban folk musicians (some in their 90s) to record a Grammy-winning CD in their native city of Havana. The result is a spectacular compilation of concert footage from the group's gigs in Amsterdam and New York City's famed Carnegie Hall, with director Wim Wenders capturing not only the music -- but also the musicians' life stories.
Where to Watch and Stream We Need to Talk About Kevin Free Online
Cast: Tilda Swinton John C. Reilly Ezra Miller Jasper Newell Rock Duer. After her son Kevin commits a horrific act, troubled mother Eva reflects on her complicated relationship with her disturbed son as he grew from a toddler into a teenager. Is We Need to Talk About Kevin on Netflix?
Timex takes a witty swipe at Apple Watches with a new billboard: 'Know the time without seeing you have 1,249 unanswered emails'
Timex's cheeky new billboard reminds us that, unlike smart watches, traditional timepieces don't give us notification anxiety.
Vermeil in Gold Episode 8 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
In episode 7 of Vermeil in Gold, new characters were introduced named Iodite and Heliodor. Are they going to be allies or will they turn out to be on Obsidian’s side? Viewers will have to find out in Vermeil in Gold episode 8. Vermeil stopped coming to class after...
Disney Reportedly Revealed Jon Bass' Tony Stark-Wannabe Role In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
Marvel fans are a few days away from witnessing the arrival of Jennifer Walters in Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Featuring Tatiana Maslany as the titular heroine, the latest Disney+ show centers on Walters navigating a complicated life as a single 30-year-old Attorney while also being a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project
Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
