Cast: Himesh Patel Lily James Joel Fry Ed Sheeran Kate McKinnon. Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO