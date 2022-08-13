ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Defiant Ones Free Online

Cast: Tony Curtis Sidney Poitier Theodore Bikel Charles McGraw Lon Chaney Jr. Two convicts—a white racist and an angry black man—escape while chained to each other. The Defiant Ones never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
epicstream.com

The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
David Lynch
Bossip

"Love Is Blind's" Iyanna And Jarrette Break Up

It’s a wrap for a popular couple from a Netflix reality show. Iyanna and Jarrette of Love Is Blind fame have announced their separation and impending divorce. The estranged couple posted a joint message on Instagram announcing the news. “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have...
