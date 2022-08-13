Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Milton Panther Gavin Peaden displays bravery in rescue effort
It seemed like any other summer morning for Milton defensive lineman Gavin Peaden. Get up, get ready and prepare to put in hard work on the football field. July 11 turned out to be different. While in a car with his grandma on the way to the high school, they came across a home on fire.
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
Man assaults 2, smashes window to get car tool in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police worked a bloody domestic violence scene Monday night involving three adults and a mechanic’s tool. A male victim said 36-year-old Johnathan Wayne Brown came to his house on Southern Ct. off Aplin Rd. looking for an unnamed tool. The victim’s fiancé told police Brown was belligerent with her at […]
niceville.com
Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Fort Walton convenience store robbery
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that reportedly happened Sunday at a convenience store near Fort Walton Beach. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the robbery occurred at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road just before 5 p.m. on August 14.
Hammerhead shark spotted along Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hammerhead shark was spotted near the shores of Orange Beach Monday, Aug. 15. Residents could be seen jumping out of the water as the shark swam closer to shore. Hammerheads are sometimes found in Alabama Coastal waters, with scalloped Hammerheads being the most common. These sharks are grey in […]
McGuire’s Irish Pub staff fight, stabbing
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Javion Nelson Quarry, 18, stabbed another man at McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin after a fight over kitchen supplies. According to an OCSO report, Quarry stabbed a co-worker in the arm as the man tried to defend himself. A witness told OCSO the […]
Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing teen, baby
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing teen and baby, who were last seen Thursday, Aug. 11. Breanna White, 16, and Zachariah White, one. The pair were last seen near the 700 block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the […]
Fire at historic Berryhill Elementary school in Milton
Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school. Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m. The […]
Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.
UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Grace’s Place in need of new location
A Navarre area ministry is looking for a new location to use in their mission. Grace’s Place is a nonprofit that helps provide healing and a stable living arrangement for single, adult women who have experienced sexual trauma. The necessity for the move stems from an arrangement the ministry...
WEAR
Deputies: Man gets away after robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man robbed an Okaloosa County gas station Sunday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road. "The clerk says a white male with a short beard, carrying a lunch box, presented him a note...before heading out of the store," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says.
Truck flips in Santa Rosa Co., 82-year-old driver suffers minor injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash involving three vehicles Monday, Aug. 15 in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened after a white pickup truck rear-ended a red pickup while driving along State Road 87. The impact caused the red pickup to crash into a stopped SUV, according to a […]
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
Crestview Police announce death of K9 officer Sonic
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Long-time and retired- K9 officer Sonic died Friday, Aug. 12 with his family at a Northwest Florida home. Crestview Police Department posted a public memorial for the 8-year-old German Shepeard. Officials with CPD said Sonic was named after the drive-thru restaurant in town. The business was the largest donor to the […]
WEAR
Deputies: 23-year-old, 4 teens arrested for multiple Escambia County vehicle burglaries
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old and four teens were arrested after multiple attempted vehicle burglaries took place in Escambia County over the weekend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Escambia County deputies arrested Keshaun Jenkins, 23, early Sunday morning after they say Jenkins, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old...
WATCH: Waterspout forms off Fort Walton Beach
Our weather camera in Fort Walton Beach caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning.
Brewton man found with meth, leads police on foot chase through woods
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department arrested one man after they said he ran from officers while being taken into custody Monday morning. Dennis Wade Maddox Jr. was arrested Monday, Aug. 13, after officers were called near Brewton Animal Control. Officers were called after Maddox was seen driving with a completely flat tire, […]
getthecoast.com
Destin & Okaloosa look to purchase 336-feet of Tarpon Beach property to become public beach access
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the council voted 6-1 to move forward with an interlocal agreement between the City of Destin and Okaloosa County to purchase nearly 340-feet of beachfront property at Tarpon Beach. If this sounds familiar, that’s because it has been done before for the Shore...
Talking With Tami
Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
utv44.com
Baldwin County to host first ever pumpkin festival on the Gulf Coast
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival, located in Robertsdale, AL, will be the place to be in October, as it introduces the first ever Pumpkin Festival on the Gulf Coast. The festival will have pumpkin and fall related competitions such as: pumpkin olympics, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin...
