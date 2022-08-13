ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 key matchups to watch as Cowboys-Chargers begin joint practices

The Cowboys went to the Mile High city last week and got some serious work in. The temperature was hot, and so were the tempers as Dallas and the Denver Broncos got into no less than five skirmishes as both sides got their first opportunity to hit players wearing different helmets since last season. This week, the Cowboys have traveled down the PCH to have joint practices with another AFC West team, the Los Angeles Chargers. The teams will tussle both on Wednesday and Thursday ahead Saturday’s preseason tilt.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Tampa Bay brings back linebacker Carl Nassib for depth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tampa Bay has signed outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who returns after playing for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019. Nassib joined the Buccaneers in Nashville, where they are practicing Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Saturday night’s exhibition. Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Nassib is tough in the run. “He’s a very good pass-rusher on the outside and he can also play inside in some nickel situations,” Bowles said. “He has a lot of versatility, he brings a lot of energy, brings a lot of toughness and he understands the system. He was comfortable in it. We look forward to him coming here.” Outside linebacker Cam Gill is dealing with a Lisfranc injury from the Bucs’ preseason opener.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy