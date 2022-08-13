Read full article on original website
Rubber Duck Derby returns with more ducks to Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Rubber Duck Derby is returning to Lebanon in September. The event, hosted by Domestic Violence Intervention (DVI), will be held at noon on Saturday, Sep. 17. A rain date has been scheduled for Sep. 24. The derby will be held along Quittie Creek between 7th...
lebtown.com
Henry W. “Hank” Demler, Jr. (1939-2022)
Henry W. “Hank” Demler, Jr., 83, of Palmyra, died on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Traditions of Hershey. He was born on Saturday, May 20, 1939, to the late Henry W. Demler, Sr. and Dora M. Demler nee Bressler in Lebanon. He graduated from Lebanon High School in...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 301.11 Handwashing Cleanser, Availability. A new handwashing sink was installed in the area past the bar; towels, a sign and trash receptacle are needed. 4 – 302.14 Sanitizing Solutions, Testing Devices. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate...
abc27.com
Free dental clinic helps Lebanon residents
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A mobile dental unit, hosted by United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare, stopped in Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dental unit will make a total of 12 stops in eight Pennsylvania cities. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dental event was in Lancaster. Dentists and...
lebtown.com
CLA Car and Motorcycle Show planned for Aug. 21 in downtown Lebanon
The Community of Lebanon Association will host its 24th annual Car and Motorcycle Show on Cumberland Street on Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. The rain date is Aug. 28. Food trucks will be coming out for the event, as will local band Vertigo Vibe, with a set planned from 12 to 3 p.m.
lebtown.com
The Air Raid Wardens who kept Lebanon County ready for anything during WWII
On Sept. 1, 1939, Adolf Hitler ordered Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland, which marked the beginning of World War II. President Franklin D. Roosevelt envisioned the United States would eventually enter the conflict. More than two years later, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise military attack and bombed the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, which immediately drove the U.S. into the war. Roosevelt, his administration and the nation’s military leaders quickly went to work planning domestic military production (equipment, arms, ammunition, etc.) and strategies for overseas military operations.
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]
Hudson Botanical in Lancaster, PA, has only been around for about a year and has become a wildly popular food spot in the area. After my first introduction to this restaurant on an August weekend, I ended up going back the next day - the food was beyond anything I've had in the county. Both days there were lines to get in, and every table was taken. The wait was well worth it, though.
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of August 15
Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
lebtown.com
Carla Sue Major (1960-2022)
Carla Sue Major, 61, of Jonestown, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of William Major, with whom she celebrated 38 years in marriage. Carla was born in Akron, OH, to Mae K. (Ketterman) Huffman of Morgantown, WV, and the late...
WGAL
Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
Koala Insulation launches services in central Pa.
An insulation contractor has opened for business in the midstate. Koala Insulation of Central Pennsylvania, which is based out of Carlisle, provides several methods of insulation, including traditional batt insulation, blown-In loose fiberglass or cellulose, and spray foam. “Attic Insulation, with proper air sealing, can be one of the most...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)
Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
A Ukrainian family finds refuge in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Mikail Chekh and his young family remember hearing fighter jets and bombs outside their window. The family lived right outside Mariupol—where the Russian invasion and fighting began. Chekh can remember the house shaking, the bombs sounding like 10,000 fireworks going off at once. He said...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man pleads guilty in Camp Hill pool shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty after a shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool last summer. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection to the June 28, 2021, shooting.
Cheap restaurant meals; Harrisburg claims first RBI title; best BBQ: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 71; Low: 65. Showers. Before the borough of Nescopeck could finish grieving 10 victims of a house fire on Aug. 5, a bizarre and tragic twist occurred when a car slammed into the crowd at a benefit for the victims’ families in neighboring Berwick. Hazing allegations: A report...
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUIs, simple assault, indecent exposure, theft, prowling
Simple Assault, Harassment – At 1:16 a.m. July 22, police responded to Frystown Road for an inactive domestic incident. Police discovered that a verbal argument had escalated into a physical altercation. Police cited a 36-year-old Fredericksburg woman and a 34-year-old Lebanon man with simple assault and harassment. Police are investigating.
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
Lebanon VA Medical Center completes first phase of $1.8M project
The first phase of a $1.8 million expansion of the Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic at the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been completed. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 10. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000-square-foot space. This first phase renovated 8,500 square feet of space, which includes 18 consultation rooms, one nurse triage station, three group rooms and a new waiting area.
lebtown.com
North Lebanon supervisors approve plan for Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s and Verizon
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At Monday’s meeting, the North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a preliminary/final land development plan for 2203 W. Cumberland St. The former location of Santander Bank will be updated to hold three...
