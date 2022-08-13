Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Henry W. “Hank” Demler, Jr. (1939-2022)
Henry W. “Hank” Demler, Jr., 83, of Palmyra, died on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Traditions of Hershey. He was born on Saturday, May 20, 1939, to the late Henry W. Demler, Sr. and Dora M. Demler nee Bressler in Lebanon. He graduated from Lebanon High School in...
Washington Band to perform free concert at Christ Church United Church of Christ
The historic Washington Band of Annville will perform a free concert at Christ Church United Church of Christ on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. Food trucks the Cheezy Grill and Paul and Charlie’s Italian Sandwich will also be there from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. This “Concert Under...
Third annual tree and shrub sale accepting pre-orders through Aug. 31
The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program will be accepting pre-orders for native shrubs and trees until Aug. 31 as a fundraiser. The orders can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Lebanon County Extension office, located at 2120 Cornwall Road adjacent to the Lebanon Valley Exposition Center & Fairgrounds.
CLA Car and Motorcycle Show planned for Aug. 21 in downtown Lebanon
The Community of Lebanon Association will host its 24th annual Car and Motorcycle Show on Cumberland Street on Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. The rain date is Aug. 28. Food trucks will be coming out for the event, as will local band Vertigo Vibe, with a set planned from 12 to 3 p.m.
PennDOT to hold recruitment event for local CDL operators and mechanics
PennDOT will hold a job fair from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Lebanon County Maintenance Office, 1445 Cumberland St. PennDOT is seeking Lebanon County applicants interested in temporary or permanent CDL operator positions (starting pay $20.49/hour) and diesel and construction equipment mechanics positions (starting pay $25.28/hour).
North Lebanon supervisors approve plan for Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s and Verizon
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At Monday’s meeting, the North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a preliminary/final land development plan for 2203 W. Cumberland St. The former location of Santander Bank will be updated to hold three...
The Air Raid Wardens who kept Lebanon County ready for anything during WWII
On Sept. 1, 1939, Adolf Hitler ordered Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland, which marked the beginning of World War II. President Franklin D. Roosevelt envisioned the United States would eventually enter the conflict. More than two years later, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise military attack and bombed the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, which immediately drove the U.S. into the war. Roosevelt, his administration and the nation’s military leaders quickly went to work planning domestic military production (equipment, arms, ammunition, etc.) and strategies for overseas military operations.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 301.11 Handwashing Cleanser, Availability. A new handwashing sink was installed in the area past the bar; towels, a sign and trash receptacle are needed. 4 – 302.14 Sanitizing Solutions, Testing Devices. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate...
Plane bound for Myerstown crashes in West Virginia; 3 dead, FAA investigating
A small plane heading from Indiana to Myerstown crashed last Thursday, Aug. 11, near Metz, West Virginia, about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh, resulting in three deaths. The identity of those on board and their places of residence had not been released by publication time. FAA records show that the...
Walmart hiring for new high-tech North Lebanon Township warehouse
Walmart’s new 412,000-square-foot distribution center is ramping up operations this month, with the company saying that the facility will add 1,000 new jobs to the area. Walmart said in a press release that it has already hired 500 employees for the facility, with another 500 to still be added.
Blotter: DUIs, simple assault, indecent exposure, theft, prowling
Simple Assault, Harassment – At 1:16 a.m. July 22, police responded to Frystown Road for an inactive domestic incident. Police discovered that a verbal argument had escalated into a physical altercation. Police cited a 36-year-old Fredericksburg woman and a 34-year-old Lebanon man with simple assault and harassment. Police are investigating.
Palmyra police warn of counterfeit bills being passed in borough
The Palmyra Borough Police Department is warning local businesses to pay attention to the bills they collect. The department said in a release that it has taken three reports in the past month from local businesses that received counterfeit money. Two of the reports involved counterfeit $100 bills, said police, and a third involved a counterfeit $20 bill that had the language “For Motion Picture Use Only” at the top.
Attorney wants Lebanon city police to provide body cam footage of dog’s death
The attorney handling the Shughart family’s legal action against Lebanon city police for the death of their dog said the video shot by a witness makes it clear that Gunner was no threat to the three officers who had him pinned to the ground. “There’s no doubt,” attorney Kristina...
