Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
Bo Nickal ‘confident’ he could beat Israel Adesanya or any top 10 UFC middleweight right now
Bo Nickal only has two professional fights on his record, but he already believes he’s ready to beat the best UFC fighters. As a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion in wrestling, the 26-year-old Penn State alum has an almost unmatched athletic pedigree coming into MMA. But he’s still a novice by comparison to fighters who’ve competed for several years at the highest level of the sport.
Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division
Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
Geoff Neal lobbies for Gilbert Burns to fight him, not Jorge Masvidal: ‘Why wait?’
Geoff Neal believes he’s the logical next opponent for Gilbert Burns. Appearing this past week on The MMA Hour, Neal elaborated on his callout of the one-time welterweight title challenger, which was made after Neal scored an impressive knockout win over Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 59.
Jorge Masvidal still welcomes Leon Edwards fight but doesn’t see him beating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Jorge Masvidal still welcomes the chance to settle an old grudge with Leon Edwards, but he doesn’t expect a UFC title to be up for grabs when they meet. The bad blood between the welterweights dates back to 2019, when Masvidal and Edwards briefly brawled backstage after UFC London. The altercation led to Masvidal’s infamous quote about dishing out a “three piece and a soda” after he was captured on video hitting Edwards.
UFC San Diego medical suspensions: Dominick Cruz needs clearance to avoid 6-month suspension
Two-time UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz has been issued multiple medical suspensions in connection with his UFC San Diego headliner against Marlon Vera. At a minimum, Cruz is benched for 45 days (30 with no contact) for a knockout loss he suffered in the fourth round of this past Saturday’s headliner at Pechanga Arena. But Cruz also needs doctor’s clearance to avoid a 60-day suspension for a nose laceration as well as clearance to avoid a six-month suspension for a separate nose injury, the California State Athletic Commission reported in a list of medical suspensions obtained by MMA Fighting.
Paige VanZant pulled from BKFC London card, fight with Charisa Sigala rescheduled for October
Paige VanZant will no longer be competing at the upcoming BKFC London card scheduled on Aug. 20. Multiple sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that VanZant’s bout against Charisa Sigala has been pulled from the event with plans to reschedule the fight at a later date. News of the change was first reported by My MMA News.
UFC San Diego fight night weights: Tyson Nam biggest gainer, CSAC to recommend move up
Several fighters at UFC San Diego gained more than 10 percent of their body weight between official weigh-ins and fight night, the California State Athletic Commission determined. But only one will receive a recommendation to move up. Tyson Nam gained 16 percent of his body weight in the 24 hours...
MMA Fighting
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wants fight with friend and Bellator champ Liz Carmouche for retirement bout
Former Bellator flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would like to go out on top with a title fight against her longtime friend and training partner, current Bellator flyweight champ Liz Carmouche. “Of course I want to retire as champ,” Macfarlane said after her unanimous decision win over Bruna Ellen at Bellator...
Fighter vs. Writer: Leon Edwards expects trilogy with Kamaru Usman after UFC 278; Paige VanZant responds to critics
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC 278 headliner Leon Edwards and BKFC star Paige VanZant join the show. With just a few days remaining until his title fight, Edwards previews his showdown against Kamaru Usman, his thoughts on their first meeting seven years ago and why he expects to dethrone the long reigning champion when they meet on Saturday.
DWCS Season 6: Week 4 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the fourth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up and coming fighters will compete in front of UFC president Dana White, along with matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, with the hopes of walking away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
Karol Rosa, Lina Lansberg set to meet at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi
UFC bantamweights Karol Rosa and Lina Lansberg will battle inside the octagon on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, the company announced Tuesday. UFC 280 will take place at the Etihad Arena and air live on pay-per-view. Rosa (15-4) will attempt to get back to the winning column after suffering her...
The MMA Hour with Marlon Vera, Demetrious Johnson and Shane Burgos in studio, Leon Edwards, Bo Nickal, and Nate Landwehr
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports with Bellator 284, PFL Playoffs, and UFC San Diego.
Sam Alvey proud of UFC career despite record, knew run ‘was likely going to be over’ heading into last fight
Sam Alvey wasn’t oblivious to the facts heading into UFC Vegas 59. The 36-year-old knew he was on borrowed time ahead of his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk, which Alvey ultimately lost via first-round TKO. The setback pushed Alvey’s winless streak to nine straight bouts, giving him sole ownership of an unfortunate UFC record previously held by former two-division champion B.J. Penn. It also was the last fight of Alvey’s UFC contract, and afterward the promotion opted not to re-sign him.
DWCS Season 6: Week 4 post-fight press conference video
Season 6 Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series is in the books. UFC President Dana White, along with Tuesday’s contract winners, will speak with members of the media following the event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, which you can watch the live video above.
Spurs, Heat to play in Mexico City on Dec. 17
Mexico City will host a regular-season NBA game on Dec. 17 between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs. The
NBA・
Adorable Video Shows What Floridian 'Purple Hearts' Star Sofia Carson's Childhood Was Like
Netflix's Purple Hearts immediately climbed to the No. 1 spot amid its debut, and actress and producer, Sofia Carson, practically manifested her wildest dreams as a child. The star grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Born in 1993, she sprouted to be a talented triple threat. An adorable video was found on her Instagram page and posted in June for her best friend's birthday, and it shows the pair dancing and singing.
Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York City
Dominick Reyes will make his long-awaited return to action against Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight showdown scheduled for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday. MMA Junkie...
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera has inserted himself in the UFC bantamweight title conversation following his monster knockout of Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego, but how much more work does he need to do before getting his championship opportunity?. This week, on an all-new edition of On To...
