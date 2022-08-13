ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

MMA Fighting

Bo Nickal ‘confident’ he could beat Israel Adesanya or any top 10 UFC middleweight right now

Bo Nickal only has two professional fights on his record, but he already believes he’s ready to beat the best UFC fighters. As a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion in wrestling, the 26-year-old Penn State alum has an almost unmatched athletic pedigree coming into MMA. But he’s still a novice by comparison to fighters who’ve competed for several years at the highest level of the sport.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division

Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jorge Masvidal still welcomes Leon Edwards fight but doesn’t see him beating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Jorge Masvidal still welcomes the chance to settle an old grudge with Leon Edwards, but he doesn’t expect a UFC title to be up for grabs when they meet. The bad blood between the welterweights dates back to 2019, when Masvidal and Edwards briefly brawled backstage after UFC London. The altercation led to Masvidal’s infamous quote about dishing out a “three piece and a soda” after he was captured on video hitting Edwards.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego medical suspensions: Dominick Cruz needs clearance to avoid 6-month suspension

Two-time UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz has been issued multiple medical suspensions in connection with his UFC San Diego headliner against Marlon Vera. At a minimum, Cruz is benched for 45 days (30 with no contact) for a knockout loss he suffered in the fourth round of this past Saturday’s headliner at Pechanga Arena. But Cruz also needs doctor’s clearance to avoid a 60-day suspension for a nose laceration as well as clearance to avoid a six-month suspension for a separate nose injury, the California State Athletic Commission reported in a list of medical suspensions obtained by MMA Fighting.
MMA Fighting

Fighter vs. Writer: Leon Edwards expects trilogy with Kamaru Usman after UFC 278; Paige VanZant responds to critics

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC 278 headliner Leon Edwards and BKFC star Paige VanZant join the show. With just a few days remaining until his title fight, Edwards previews his showdown against Kamaru Usman, his thoughts on their first meeting seven years ago and why he expects to dethrone the long reigning champion when they meet on Saturday.
UFC
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 6: Week 4 Results

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the fourth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up and coming fighters will compete in front of UFC president Dana White, along with matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, with the hopes of walking away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Karol Rosa, Lina Lansberg set to meet at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

UFC bantamweights Karol Rosa and Lina Lansberg will battle inside the octagon on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, the company announced Tuesday. UFC 280 will take place at the Etihad Arena and air live on pay-per-view. Rosa (15-4) will attempt to get back to the winning column after suffering her...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sam Alvey proud of UFC career despite record, knew run ‘was likely going to be over’ heading into last fight

Sam Alvey wasn’t oblivious to the facts heading into UFC Vegas 59. The 36-year-old knew he was on borrowed time ahead of his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk, which Alvey ultimately lost via first-round TKO. The setback pushed Alvey’s winless streak to nine straight bouts, giving him sole ownership of an unfortunate UFC record previously held by former two-division champion B.J. Penn. It also was the last fight of Alvey’s UFC contract, and afterward the promotion opted not to re-sign him.
UFC
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 6: Week 4 post-fight press conference video

Season 6 Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series is in the books. UFC President Dana White, along with Tuesday’s contract winners, will speak with members of the media following the event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, which you can watch the live video above.
UFC
Narcity USA

Adorable Video Shows What Floridian 'Purple Hearts' Star Sofia Carson's Childhood Was Like

Netflix's Purple Hearts immediately climbed to the No. 1 spot amid its debut, and actress and producer, Sofia Carson, practically manifested her wildest dreams as a child. The star grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Born in 1993, she sprouted to be a talented triple threat. An adorable video was found on her Instagram page and posted in June for her best friend's birthday, and it shows the pair dancing and singing.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
MMA Fighting

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC San Diego

Marlon Vera has inserted himself in the UFC bantamweight title conversation following his monster knockout of Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego, but how much more work does he need to do before getting his championship opportunity?. This week, on an all-new edition of On To...
UFC

