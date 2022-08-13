ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg's Debut Boxing Opponent

Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers

If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
MANHATTAN, NY
bjpenndotcom

TJ Dillashaw believes "competitive guy" Dominick Cruz has a chip on his shoulder that could keep him fighting: "We'll see if he really can step away"

TJ Dillashaw has questioned whether or not Dominick Cruz is ready to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. Last Saturday night, Dominick Cruz’s hopes of regaining the UFC bantamweight championship took a huge blow when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their main event clash at UFC San Diego. While Cruz looked good in defeat, some have wondered just how motivated he’ll be to work his way back to the top of the mountain.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Gibson says Jon Jones' skill set at all-time high, heavyweight debut will be 'truly special'

Brandon Gibson is confident Jon Jones’ move up to heavyweight will be very successful. After conquering the UFC’s light heavyweight division for a decade, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set out for a new challenge. Since August 2020, Jones has been gearing up for his heavyweight debut, and his longtime striking coach Gibson is raving about Jones’ transformation.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Broner On Tank-Garcia: 'I Don't Think Ryan Should Ever Get In [The Ring] With Tank'

Adrien Broner doesn’t see it ending well for Ryan Garcia if he ever ends up swapping punches with Gervonta "Tank" Davis. The multi-weight division champion from Cincinnati weighed in on the match-up du jour, but unlike some boxing fans, he did not sound all too enthusiastic about it, essentially saying that it would be a clear-cut mismatch in Davis’ favor.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: "Modern day slave owner"

UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
SAN DIEGO, CA
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev says he's surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: "I can smash that guy, easy"

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare

Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash

In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, accuses 'T-Wrecks' of trying to "jump" the queue: "He's got less than 100,000 followers and I'm at 1.8 million"

Paddy Pimblett has accused Terrance McKinney of trying to “jump the queue” in order to get a fight against him. Over the course of the last twelve months, Paddy Pimblett has been able to establish himself as one of the fastest rising stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are plenty of critics out there who don’t think he has what it takes to win the gold but in terms of pure star power, the Scouse sensation is certainly up there with the best of them.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Reyes books 'Superman' for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
UFC

