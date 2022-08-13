Paddy Pimblett has accused Terrance McKinney of trying to “jump the queue” in order to get a fight against him. Over the course of the last twelve months, Paddy Pimblett has been able to establish himself as one of the fastest rising stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are plenty of critics out there who don’t think he has what it takes to win the gold but in terms of pure star power, the Scouse sensation is certainly up there with the best of them.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO