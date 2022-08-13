Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jake Paul names only UFC fighter he wouldn't box: 'He's arguably one of the best strikers'
Jake Paul has not been shy when calling out the UFC roster but admits there’s one fighter he wouldn’t want to face in a boxing match. Paul, who already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, has expressed interest in boxing the likes of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London
Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England. According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
SkySports
Oleksandr Usyk ‘looking like a cyborg’ after intense camp for Anthony Joshua rematch
Oleksandr Usyk has been training “like a cyborg” for his rematch with Anthony Joshua, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office this Saturday. His promoter, Alex Krassyuk has never seen the heavyweight champion as motivated as he is for this fight. Usyk dethroned Joshua in spectacular style...
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
TJ Dillashaw believes “competitive guy” Dominick Cruz has a chip on his shoulder that could keep him fighting: “We’ll see if he really can step away”
TJ Dillashaw has questioned whether or not Dominick Cruz is ready to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. Last Saturday night, Dominick Cruz’s hopes of regaining the UFC bantamweight championship took a huge blow when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their main event clash at UFC San Diego. While Cruz looked good in defeat, some have wondered just how motivated he’ll be to work his way back to the top of the mountain.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brandon Gibson says Jon Jones' skill set at all-time high, heavyweight debut will be 'truly special'
Brandon Gibson is confident Jon Jones’ move up to heavyweight will be very successful. After conquering the UFC’s light heavyweight division for a decade, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set out for a new challenge. Since August 2020, Jones has been gearing up for his heavyweight debut, and his longtime striking coach Gibson is raving about Jones’ transformation.
Boxing Scene
Broner On Tank-Garcia: 'I Don’t Think Ryan Should Ever Get In [The Ring] With Tank'
Adrien Broner doesn’t see it ending well for Ryan Garcia if he ever ends up swapping punches with Gervonta "Tank" Davis. The multi-weight division champion from Cincinnati weighed in on the match-up du jour, but unlike some boxing fans, he did not sound all too enthusiastic about it, essentially saying that it would be a clear-cut mismatch in Davis’ favor.
Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”
UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare
Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
Boxing Scene
Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash
In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
Yardbarker
Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg odds: Cris Cyborg Given 66% chance to beat Harrison in potential fight
If you don't know who Kayla Harrison is, she's one of the best female mixed martial artists in the entire world and she's made waves this week by challenging Cris Cyborg to an MMA bout. That in turn led to sportsbooks pricing up Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg odds. Harrison,...
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, accuses ‘T-Wrecks’ of trying to “jump” the queue: “He’s got less than 100,000 followers and I’m at 1.8 million”
Paddy Pimblett has accused Terrance McKinney of trying to “jump the queue” in order to get a fight against him. Over the course of the last twelve months, Paddy Pimblett has been able to establish himself as one of the fastest rising stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are plenty of critics out there who don’t think he has what it takes to win the gold but in terms of pure star power, the Scouse sensation is certainly up there with the best of them.
Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
Spinning Back Clique: Dana White's comments to GQ on fighter pay, Marlon Vera a serious UFC title contender, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Danny Segura, Simon Samano and Brian “Goze” Garcia discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
Comments / 0