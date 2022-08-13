ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

SW Bricktown Fiesta date set

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the official date for the SW Bricktown Fiesta at its meeting on Tuesday as September 24. "Because it's in the city park, the Southwest Bricktown Park, they need the designated entertainment district," said City Attorney Paul Brown. "This will keep them in compliance with the city code. We'd ask the council to approve the resolution allowing that on September 24 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Chamber lunch is Aug. 24

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Normally, the Hutchinson Chamber luncheon is held on the third Wednesday of the month. This month, however, the event is pushed back a week to Aug. 24 at 11:45 at Friendly Bingo, 106 W. 1st Ave. This month's luncheon is sponsored by Mennonite Friendship Communities. The...
Salina Post

Easements, wall, river festival recap on Salina City Commission agenda

Easement dedications, a wall adjoining Campbell Plaza, and a Smoky Hill River Festival recap are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Nickerson, KS
State
California State
City
Coolidge, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Buhler, KS
County
Reno County, KS
City
Winfield, KS
City
Partridge, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Medora, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
Hutch Post

150th block party coming up Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is looking forward to the Third Thursday sesquicentennial celebration events coming up this week. "We are asking that no one park on Main Street starting at 2 p.m.," said Rebekah Starkey Keasling with the city. "That's when they are going to start notifying. They will actually start closing down the street at 4 p.m."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Weishaar: Fire mitigation funding is available, now time to make choices

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Reno County has qualified for $1.6 million in wildfire mitigation funding, it's now a policy decision to make to decide whose land should get the help. "Ideally, we'd go back through history, go through 20 or 30 years of data of where these wildfires have really wreaked havoc on our community and caused the most issues," Weishaar said. "We'd figure out some sort of point where firemen can make a stand, make sure that they can try to get the fire out without causing the major damage. Some of the areas we are looking at are possibly down the 30th Street corridor from K-61 to Buhler Road and also some areas around the Highlands."
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Hoover
KSN.com

Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Light agenda for City Council Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's a very light agenda for the Hutchinson City Council when they meet Tuesday morning. On that agenda are appointments to the Landmarks Commission, a Resolution approving the SW Bricktown Fiesta next month, an ordinance adopting the Standard Traffic Ordinance and Uniform Public Offense Code, two final plat requests for the Soli Deo Gloria Estates at 3510 North Lorraine and the Tajchman Addition (925 East 30th Street), and an update on the SAFE Sidewalk Program. There will also be two executive sessions, one for the council's portion of discussions on an employee contract with one of its bargaining units and another with the attorney-client privilege exception to discuss transient guest tax.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Parade#Arkansas River#The Reno County Museum#St Elizabeth S Hospital#Salt City Savings
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Community fridge project nearing completion

Tammy Johnson McPHERSON- The McPherson Community Fridge Project has been underway for almost a year, but delays in the supply chain have slowed down the construction process. Currently, McPherson offers food resources through six blessing boxes located across the city, the McPherson County Food Bank and First United Methodist Church. The McPherson Community Facebook […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County Zoo mourns loss of Chacoan Peccary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) is morning the loss of Buck, the zoo’s eldest male Chacoan Peccary, who died Sunday. According to the SCZ, Buck was 23 years old and one of the oldest Chacoan Peccary in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums population. His advanced age was attributed to medical […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Haven City Council discusses use of golf carts on city streets

HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven City Council discussed but took no action on whether to allow golf carts on city streets at their meeting Monday. The discussion came up at the request of City Councilwoman Sandra Williams. Williams is in favor of changing the local rules to allow golf carts with appropriate lights and turn signals on Haven city streets between sunset and sunrise.
HAVEN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Kansas Reflector

As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain

WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon

Operating since 1999, the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon has hosted numerous events from traditional chuckwagon suppers, weddings, fundraisers and even prom dance nights. Sitting on over 44 acres, JW Johnson and her husband Greg purchased the entertainment venue in 2007 and have enjoyed operating it ever since. JW and Greg Johnson...
BENTON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy