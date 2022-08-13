Effective: 2022-08-14 15:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 415 PM PDT. * At 322 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna, or over Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Laguna, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna, Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca, Lake Cuyamaca, Pine Valley, Fish Creek Wash and Agua Caliente. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO