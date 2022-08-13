ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

pacificsandiego.com

5 fast facts about San Diego County’s majestic monsoonal clouds

The summer monsoon season sometimes passes quickly in Southern California, depriving weather watchers the joy of watching tall, majestic cumulonimbus clouds form in the sky. This year, though, the monsoon has been strong and persistent, spinning out one raucous thunderstorm after another. That was the story all weekend, and will be in the week ahead, says the National Weather Service.
NBC San Diego

Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of East San Diego County

The monsoonal weather pattern across the Southwest that's to blame for these muggy conditions has produced yet another Flash Flood Warning in East San Diego County. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service in San Diego until 7 p.m. The impacted area includes Campo, Boulevard, Pine Valley and Mount Laguna and covers an estimated population of 5,415 people, according to the NWS.
KPBS

Monsoon pattern over San Diego County to continue through the week

A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. Modest drying was expected to lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-14 15:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 415 PM PDT. * At 322 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna, or over Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Laguna, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna, Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca, Lake Cuyamaca, Pine Valley, Fish Creek Wash and Agua Caliente. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NBC San Diego

Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water

The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
Voiceof San Diego

Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge

David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
