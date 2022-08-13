Dozens of teens serving in Armed Forces ‘sexually assaulted by comrades or instructors’

DOZENS of teenagers serving in the armed forces claim to have been sexually assaulted by comrades or instructors, defence chiefs have revealed.

Nearly half of them were undergoing training at an Army college attended by school-leavers as young as 16.

New figures released by ministers reveal that 47 recruits under the age of 18 have said they had been raped or sexually assaulted last year Credit: Getty

Official stats suggest that one in ten teenage girls in the services say they were victims of a sex attack.

The figures emerged just a year after a report by MPs accused military top brass of covering up rape and abuse to protect their careers.

An inquiry by the Commons defence committee, which took evidence from 4,200 people, concluded that female members of the military were being let down by senior officers.

New figures released by ministers reveal that 47 recruits under the age of 18 have said they had been raped or sexually assaulted last year.

The disclosure was dubbed “shocking and atrocious” by a former military intelligence officer, who said they “demonstrated failures of command”.

Armed Forces Minister Leo Docherty told MPs: “Of the 47 victims in thosestatistics, 37 were female and of those cases one has been proven, four are ongoing, and 11 have been transferred to the civilian police.”

Twenty-two of the complainants were based at the Army Foundation College, in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, at the time of the offence.

According to latest figures, there were 290 girls aged under 18 serving in the armed forces during the period of the attacks.

Colonel Philip Ingram a former Army commanding officer and NATO planner said: “These statistics are shocking whatever way you look at them.

“They highlight the most basic of failures in command at a number of different levels and yet it takes a parliamentary question to get the information into the public domain, delivered by the very minister who continuously says the MoD is making huge progress in addressing inappropriate behaviours.

“It is clear that either he is lying or is being lied to in his briefings and the result is the lifetime of trauma imposed on the victims, some of whom are still children. Until defence gets some form of independent oversight then it will continue to cover up what can only be described as atrocious acts.”

An MoD spokesman said: “Sexual assault or harassment has no place in the Armed Forces and all allegations are taken seriously and investigated by the service police.

“We continue to improve reporting mechanisms so personnel feel safe in raising issues and confident allegations will be acted on.

"This includes creating a victim and witness care unit, ensuring complaints of bullying, harassment or discrimination are dealt with by outside the chain of command, and strengthening the levers available to discharge someone who has committed a sexual offence.”