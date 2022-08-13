ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dozens of teens serving in Armed Forces ‘sexually assaulted by comrades or instructors’

By David Wooding
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWt7W_0hGKaOQG00

DOZENS of teenagers serving in the armed forces claim to have been sexually assaulted by comrades or instructors, defence chiefs have revealed.

Nearly half of them were undergoing training at an Army college attended by school-leavers as young as 16.

New figures released by ministers reveal that 47 recruits under the age of 18 have said they had been raped or sexually assaulted last year Credit: Getty

Official stats suggest that one in ten teenage girls in the services say they were victims of a sex attack.

The figures emerged just a year after a report by MPs accused military top brass of covering up rape and abuse to protect their careers.

An inquiry by the Commons defence committee, which took evidence from 4,200 people, concluded that female members of the military were being let down by senior officers.

New figures released by ministers reveal that 47 recruits under the age of 18 have said they had been raped or sexually assaulted last year.

The disclosure was dubbed “shocking and atrocious” by a former military intelligence officer, who said they “demonstrated failures of command”.

Armed Forces Minister Leo Docherty told MPs: “Of the 47 victims in thosestatistics, 37 were female and of those cases one has been proven, four are ongoing, and 11 have been transferred to the civilian police.”

Twenty-two of the complainants were based at the Army Foundation College, in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, at the time of the offence.

According to latest figures, there were 290 girls aged under 18 serving in the armed forces during the period of the attacks.

Colonel Philip Ingram a former Army commanding officer and NATO planner said: “These statistics are shocking whatever way you look at them.

“They highlight the most basic of failures in command at a number of different levels and yet it takes a parliamentary question to get the information into the public domain, delivered by the very minister who continuously says the MoD is making huge progress in addressing inappropriate behaviours.

“It is clear that either he is lying or is being lied to in his briefings and the result is the lifetime of trauma imposed on the victims, some of whom are still children. Until defence gets some form of independent oversight then it will continue to cover up what can only be described as atrocious acts.”

An MoD spokesman said: “Sexual assault or harassment has no place in the Armed Forces and all allegations are taken seriously and investigated by the service police.

“We continue to improve reporting mechanisms so personnel feel safe in raising issues and confident allegations will be acted on.

"This includes creating a victim and witness care unit, ensuring complaints of bullying, harassment or discrimination are dealt with by outside the chain of command, and strengthening the levers available to discharge someone who has committed a sexual offence.”

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Docherty
The Independent

Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty

A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-soldier turned child tutor, 32, who chased down a 'shoplifter' in the street as he looked after a 10-year-old boy claims family sacked him for apprehending suspected thief

A former British Army solider turned children's tutor has claimed he has been left jobless after he was fired for chasing down a suspected shoplifter while looking after a ten-year-old boy. Mark K, who served in the army between 2007 and 2012, sprang into action when he spotted the thief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Comrades#Sexual Assault#Military Intelligence#Violent Crime#Armed Forces#Commons
The Independent

Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill

A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video

July 30 (UPI) -- The United Nations has accused Russia of potential war crimes after a shocking video emerged purporting to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner. "The [U.N.] is shocked by recent videos that clearly show the beating, castration and killing of a captured serviceman of the...
MILITARY
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Raped in Public Restroom in Paris, Police Say

An American woman out walking along the Seine River in Paris with her partner was raped when she entered a public toilet across from Notre Dame, French authorities said. “It is well lit, and there were plenty of people around, but the woman’s partner became concerned when she remained inside for a long time,” an investigator said, according to the Daily Mail. He went inside, heard her crying, and found the 27-year-old under attack, the report said. Other women in the restroom trapped the alleged assailant—reportedly a 23-year-old homeless man who claimed the encounter was consensual—and he was arrested and charged. The woman, who was treated at a local hospital, has returned to the U.S. but is still in contact with prosecutors about the weekend attack.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Dog savages two boys and a woman in horror attack as owner, in his 20s, is arrested for 'also assaulting her and a third boy' and police seize four dogs from home

A young woman and her two children have been savaged during a dog attack as police arrest the owner also for allegedly assaulting a third boy under the age of 16. One bystander said they rushed to help after seeing the boys and their mother in her 20s covered in blood and bite marks in Ilkeston, Derbyshire on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
675K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy