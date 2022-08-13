Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Cody Ingle
When you think of tackling the issues faced by marginalized communities, it can be difficult to know where to start. Today’s Across the Table guest says it’s all in the data and the numbers, and that it’s his dream to be able to use data to close equity gaps.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Empire Fair comes to a close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From carnival rides to concerts, this year’s Sioux Empire Fair had it all. Now the yearly event has come to a close. It’s a quiet morning as some of the last items are picked up and packed away at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days
There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Animals rescued; Genesis Farms tour; Mitchell artwork
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A mother on the Pine Ridge Reservation still doesn’t have answers for what happened to her daughter six years ago.
KELOLAND TV
Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Day of Giving benefits Brandon Area Food Pantry
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A Brandon coffee shop is brewing up donations for a local nonprofit. A steady stream of cars and customers poured into Scooter’s Coffee this morning for the store’s annual Day of Giving. “One day a year where 100 percent of the sales we...
KELOLAND TV
Fall fishing tips with Ted Takasaki and Soo Sports
Have you picked up on Mother Nature’s signals yet? This is the time of year when she’s serving up fewer daylight hours and cooling temperatures. Aside from the occasional hot spot that’s bound to happen, those temps are a sure sign that fall is right around the corner. Hall of Fame Professional Angler, Ted Takasaki and Brian Tordsen, who is a Professional Walleye Angler and the owner of Soo Sports in Sioux Falls, also know that this is time of year when the fishing slows down and hunting seasons are just getting started. These two also know that if you pack up the boat and fishing gear too soon, you could be missing out on some of the biggest fish of the season. They stopped by to explain why that is and when and how packing up your boat and fishing gear should take place.
Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!
Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
KELOLAND TV
Organizers prepare for Turner County Fair
PARKER, S.D (KELO) — Organizers have been busy preparing for the Turner County Fair in Parker, South Dakota. Today, KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke to the fair manager and a vendor for this report about what attendees can expect to see this year. The Turner County Fairgrounds may be...
KELOLAND TV
Bringing art to an old downtown Mitchell building
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A new contest is bringing an artistic touch to downtown Mitchell. The Mitchell Area Council of the Arts is hosting a main street window art contest, inviting community members and tourists to create original pieces of artwork to be turned into window clings for 12 windows in one of the downtown buildings. The theme is ‘Adventure, Nature and Landscapes’, encouraging artists to be inspired by the great outdoors.
KELOLAND TV
The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots
The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
KELOLAND TV
Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch set for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brantley Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch are coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Dec. 10, according to an announcement on the PREMIER Center’s Facebook page. The PREMIER Center also announced the concert in an email. The concert will be a...
KELOLAND TV
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
KELOLAND TV
Turner County Fair starts Monday
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Yankton Thrive
While there is strength in numbers, there is also power in collaboration. That’s why in 2021, a group of organizations dedicated to economic growth merged to form Yankton Thrive. We met up with Tourism Director, Jay Gravholt and Workforce Development Director, Rita Nelson, to learn how this collaboration is making a difference.
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: City of Yankton
The City of Yankton’s goal is to provide exemplary experiences, services & spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage, and thrive. The city of Yankton is constantly growing and evolving with new businesses opening and updating spaces in the community. We’re here in Yankton to learn about two features that has brought more life to the community. Luke Youmans is the Recreation and City Events Manager. We stopped by to get details on the Huether Family Aquatics Center and Yankton’s Meridian District.
KELOLAND TV
Another shot of rain showers Thursday-Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 16
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After yesterday’s showers – and drenching in the drought-stricken Yankton and Vermillion areas – we’re enjoying a pleasant, autumn-ish day. Temperatures remain near or slightly cooler than normal East River, while it is much warmer in western South Dakota. There has been a band of cloud cover in central South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Mitchell Candy Store adds South Dakota art
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Main Street Mercantile in Mitchell has moved to a new, bigger space. The new location, which opened in April, also includes new art. “We see pictures and people tagged us from all over the country,” owner Christie Gunkel said. The expansion has brought in...
KELOLAND TV
Many in southern KELOLAND had some much needed rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southern KELOLAND woke up to rain on Monday morning, something that’s been missing for much of the summer. This is what it looked like on our Parker LiveCam this morning as steady showers fell on parched ground. The rain is much needed after very dry conditions over the past several weeks.
