myedmondsnews.com
Learn how to grow an edible garden during Lynnwood Library event Aug. 20
The Lynnwood Library, in partnership with Verdant Health, will be hosting an event teaching community members how to grow an edible fall garden in whatever space they have available to them. This class is free and aimed toward beginner gardeners who may only have access to a small backyard or...
northcountyoutlook.com
Smokey Point Community Block Party set for Aug. 21
Community organizations and family fun will come together for the 2nd annual Smokey Point Community Block Party this week. The event is scheduled for Aug. 21, from noon to 4 p.m., and is free. It will be held at the Village Community Services office at 3210 Smokey Point Drive. The...
myedmondsnews.com
Floretum Garden Club marks 100 years with donation of public art to city
An estimated 60 citizens, city officials and Floretum Garden Club members gathered Monday afternoon at the corner of 6th and Bell in downtown Edmonds to unveil and dedicate the club’s commemorative gift to the city and citizens of Edmonds – a new public art installation celebrating gardens and floral beauty.
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Neighborhood Birds Program coming to Mathay-Ballinger Park Aug. 17
Come learn about neighborhood birds on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Discovery Interpretive Table at Mathay-Ballinger Park, located at 24100 78th Pl. W. Edmonds’ Ranger-Naturalists will be at the park from 1-3 p.m., and neighbors of all ages are invited to join them for this free event. Even in...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County aims to turn motel to bridge housing in a city that banned outdoor overnight camping
EDMONDS, Wash. - A new bridge housing facility could soon open in a city that recently banned overnight outdoor camping to address homelessness. Snohomish County Government issued a purchase proposal Monday for a motel in Edmonds to become part of its permanent shelter systems. Americas Best Value Inn on Highway...
myedmondsnews.com
Week 2 of Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan Visioning Process: Quality of Life
Planners often discuss the success of cities, towns, districts or neighborhoods relative to “quality of life.” While a fairly ambiguous term, it typically encompasses topics such as public health, economic and social well-being, safety, and community resilience. The World Health Organization defines quality of life as “an individual’s perception of their position in life in the context of the culture and value systems in which they live.”
myedmondsnews.com
County plans to purchase Edmonds Hwy 99 motel for ‘bridge housing’ plus services
A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
whidbeylocal.com
Become an artistic glassblower, or simply enjoy all of the beautiful glass art at Callahan’s Firehouse Studio in Langley
Callahan McVay opened his glass blowing studio and art glass gallery in the former Fire Station at 179 2nd Street in Langley. In 1988, when Callahan was only 14 years old, he discovered he had special talent for blowing glass.. He had worked with stained glass at an alternative high school in Everett, and says, “I knew at 14 that working with glass was what I wanted to do.”
myedmondsnews.com
Free South County Fire kids camps Aug. 18 in Edmonds, Lynnwood
South County Fire is hosting two free Kids Fire Camps on Aug. 18 with fun safety activities for the whole family:. – Edmonds Fire Camp, 1-2 p.m., downtown fire station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. – Lynnwood Fire Camp, 6-7 p.m., Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. (before Sandlot Cinemas...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: When one door closes, another opens.
The art of moving forward lies in understanding what to leave behind. Nicola Davies of Create Next Steps, LLC has been coaching in Edmonds for the past five years. She offers leadership coaching to help individuals, businesses and nonprofits navigate personal and professional transitions. Nicola also leads creative expression workshops using the healing power of art to inspire people to develop insights and convey a story through visual imagery.
KOMO News
Tacoma animal shelter at capacity, set to host clear the shelter event
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently caring for over 700 animals. To boost adoptions and clear up space, the shelter is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, and small pets during the nationwide campaign to “Clear The Shelters” in partnership with NBC Universal and Telemundo.
The Suburban Times
Great Food and Fun Coming to DuPont 20 & 21 August
Are you looking for a great weekend of family fun without driving too far? Look no further than the beautiful city of DuPont, WA. The Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family will host its annual BBQ Competition in Clocktower Park, DuPont, WA on Saturday and Sunday 20 & 21 August 2022. Over 30 professional and semi-professional Pit Masters will be competing for $15,000 in prize money and the public is invited to sample their offerings both days.
myedmondsnews.com
Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer
Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
myedmondsnews.com
Jane Lindsey Simpson: Retired educator volunteered at Edmonds Log Cabin
Jane Lindsey Simpson passed away on August 9, 2022, from the consequences of pancreatic cancer. Jane was born on August 20, 1942 in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was the daughter of James Milton and Gladys Larew Lindsey. She attended Sutherland and Faulkner Schools for elementary and secondary education in Chicago, IL, graduating from high school in 1960. She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1964. At Cal, she was a member of Eta Chapter, Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After graduation, she trained and worked as a legal secretary in San Francisco, CA, until 1968. While there, she attended San Francisco State University to obtain a teaching certificate.
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
northcountyoutlook.com
Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport
Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
q13fox.com
Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
Tri-City Herald
They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge
It was hard to tell where the berry juice ended and where the blood began on Michael Mitchell’s arms as he emerged from a patch of Himalayan blackberry Saturday afternoon in DuPont. The volunteer with Champions Centre church was covered with scratches and scrapes after spending the morning with...
myedmondsnews.com
Emergency management plan update plus guidelines for resolutions before Edmonds City Council Aug. 16
The Edmonds City Council is set to cover a range of topics during its Tuesday, Aug. 16 business meeting. Among them: an update of the city’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and a related code change related to disaster preparation, emergency coordination and civil emergencies. The council is also scheduled to consider draft guidelines for city council resolutions, with a focus on ensuring such resolutions are related to city business and are politically nonpartisan.
drifttravel.com
21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is Back
For the first time since 2019, one of the country’s most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature “Crabtastic event!” The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture, and maritime traditions of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children’s activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.
