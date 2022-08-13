ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora ministry leaders hold back to school prayer gathering

 3 days ago

'We're just covering our children in prayer': Aurora ministry leaders hold back to school prayer gat 00:40

Pastor Rico Wint with the Purpose Center in Aurora organized a prayer gathering before school starts in the district this week.

"Last year, there was a shooting we had a prayer in response to that. So before we were responding, we wanted to be proactive and we wanted to pray before," Wint told CBS4.

Wint organized the community prayer gathering after the shooting outside Aurora Central High School in November of 2021.

"We're just covering our children in prayer," Wint said. "They need to now that someone cares. And, we care more than just the football games, and basketball games. We care about them as an entire person."

Wint invited Aurora Police, as well as, ministers from several churches, community leaders, and Aurora families to the gathering.

Families gather in Aurora for a back to school prayer gathering. CBS

The Purpose Center is a church which started four-and-a-half years ago. The mission is Jesus, People, Purpose.

"We introduce people to Jesus. Let people know they're connected...we're community, and push people toward Godly purpose, and their assignment in the world," Wint explained. "We're tools in the hands of God, that's what I believe."

