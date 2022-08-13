ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo

The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Unlikely: NFL World Reacts

The Cleveland Browns were linked to Jimmy Garoppolo last week. Cleveland is still waiting to hear on an official punishment ruling for Deshaun Watson. If Watson's six-game suspension is lengthened by a significant amount, perhaps the Browns will make a play for Garoppolo. However, it doesn't sound like that'll be...
Browns made a bet they can’t win by gambling their future on Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson took his very first snaps in a sanctioned NFL contest for the first time in over a year on Friday. If anyone expected the Cleveland Browns quarterback to take the field without a hitch, they would’ve been sorely mistaken. Watson wasn’t on the field for long, going 1-for-5 for just seven yards. But […] The post Browns made a bet they can’t win by gambling their future on Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
