Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo
The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
Deshaun Watson Situation Already Has the Browns Suffering From Cleveland Brain
Cleveland versus the world.
Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Unlikely: NFL World Reacts
The Cleveland Browns were linked to Jimmy Garoppolo last week. Cleveland is still waiting to hear on an official punishment ruling for Deshaun Watson. If Watson's six-game suspension is lengthened by a significant amount, perhaps the Browns will make a play for Garoppolo. However, it doesn't sound like that'll be...
Browns made a bet they can’t win by gambling their future on Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson took his very first snaps in a sanctioned NFL contest for the first time in over a year on Friday. If anyone expected the Cleveland Browns quarterback to take the field without a hitch, they would’ve been sorely mistaken. Watson wasn’t on the field for long, going 1-for-5 for just seven yards. But […] The post Browns made a bet they can’t win by gambling their future on Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars fans had profane chant for Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson still does not know how many games he will be permitted to play in this season, but there is one thing the star quarterback can be certain of — he is going to hear it from fans whenever the Cleveland Browns are on the road. Watson started...
NFL insider dismisses Cleveland Browns 'interest' in trading for San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Despite recent speculation that claimed the Cleveland Browns would contemplate a trade for San Francisco 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo, if Deshaun Watson’s suspension extended beyond six games, one NFL insider says they haven’t heard anything from their sources to corroborate the scuttlebutt. Last week, reports out of Cleveland...
'Cleveland against the world'? Browns' Joel Bitonio downplays road reaction to Deshaun Watson
BEREA − The boos didn't come in a trickle. They came down like a strong Florida rain storm. Deshaun Watson had barely crossed the threshold onto the field at TIAA Bank Field for the first play of Friday's preseason game before the Jacksonville fans unleashed their first round of boos onto the Browns...
ESPN ranks Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. No. 1 on top-100 list
Alabama was recently ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason Top 25 poll yet again. It is no surprise then, that a crucial member of the Crimson Tide defense tops a college football top-100 players list for the upcoming season, compiled on Wednesday by ESPN. Senior writer Ryan McGee explains...
