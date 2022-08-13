Deshaun Watson took his very first snaps in a sanctioned NFL contest for the first time in over a year on Friday. If anyone expected the Cleveland Browns quarterback to take the field without a hitch, they would’ve been sorely mistaken. Watson wasn’t on the field for long, going 1-for-5 for just seven yards. But […] The post Browns made a bet they can’t win by gambling their future on Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO