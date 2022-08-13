Read full article on original website
Jermaine Burton explains why he transferred to Alabama
Alabama football doesn’t rebuild, they reload. This upcoming season is no different. One of the ways the Crimson Tide is able to continue to be successful despite losing so many players to the NFL is through recruiting and the transfer portal. Alabama gained one important piece to this upcoming...
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Kirby Smart sends message to Georgia wide receivers, young players
Georgia won the 2021 National Championship, but the Bulldogs still have room for improvement in 2022. Following Georgia’s first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday, head coach Kirby Smart was asked to assess his group of wide receivers which led to a strong response that called for more guys to step up.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
SEC programs getting heavily involved with fast-rising '24 Derrion Reid
Derrion Reid is one of the more interesting 2024 basketball prospects in the southeast. In July, the 6-foot-7 guard became a hot topic playing with The Skills Factory 16u program on Nike’s EYBL Circuit. “I’m a bigger guard,” Reid told On3. “I would say I play more smooth, looking...
Tidbits: Another in-state LSU target to announce decision
LSU is set for another big decision in Louisiana recruiting this week. Get the latest on that and more as recruiting continues to heat up.
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend
The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley set up to fail by Sooners, per insider
An Oklahoma football insider feels the administration was setting Lincoln Riley up for failure. As Lincoln Riley begins his first year as the USC Trojans head coach, Oklahoma football fans have endured their most chaotic offseason in ages with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables now at the helm. Never before...
Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky
The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
Sam Pittman agrees with Greg McElroy over Kirby Smart's crazy practice habit
Sam Pittman is familiar with Kirby Smart’s practice habits, even the unconventional ones. Prior to taking over as the Arkansas head coach in 2020, Pittman spent four years as the offensive line coach under Smart at Georgia. This past week Pittman appeared on ESPN’s “Always College Football” with Greg...
Kiffin, Ole Miss leaning on transfers to keep winning going
Lane Kiffin needs only a quick look around the practice field to take inventory of the changes at Mississippi. There’s no Matt Corral flinging passes to Dontario Drummond. Kiffin also has new coordinators on both sides of the ball and an all-new offensive backfield. Kiffin leaned heavily on the transfer portal at various positions trying to sustain the success coming off the program’s first 10-win regular season.
Paul Finebaum reveals thoughts on Alabama ranking in first AP Top 25 poll
To very little surprise, Alabama was the top-ranked team in the first AP Top 25 poll of the season. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum opened up about his thoughts on the Crimson Tide’s early ranking. “This looks like one of Nick Saban’s best teams,” Paul Finebaum said on ESPN. “You...
LSU makes the top 13 for 5-star 2024 defensive lineman
T.A. Cunningham is a 6-foot-6, 265-pound five-star defensive lineman from Los Alamitos, California, where he plays for Los Alamitos High School. Cunningham spent the past two seasons at two different high schools in Georgia before moving all the way across the country to join a program that finished last year 9-2 with a loss in the playoffs to St. John Bosco. As of now, there is currently no favorite to land Cunningham per On3, but he is Crystal Balled to go to Oklahoma per 247Sports.
Alabama softball assistant coach set to become head softball coach at Memphis
The Alabama softball program has seen a plethora of great pitchers come through Tuscaloosa over the years. Several of the more prominent pitchers have been Montana Fouts, Alexis Osorio, Jackie Traina and Sydney Littlejohn. Each of them was coached by Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro. On Sunday, Prothro was...
Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. tabbed by On3 as preseason true freshman All-American
Over the past several seasons, Oregon has had a number of blue chip recruits make big contributions early in their college careers. Penei Sewell and Noah Sewell were both freshman All-Americans, respectively. Kayvon Thibodeaux was the 2019 Pac-12 defensive freshman of the year. Now, Oregon ’22 signee Josh Conerly Jr....
