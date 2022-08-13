ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

thecomeback.com

Jermaine Burton explains why he transferred to Alabama

Alabama football doesn’t rebuild, they reload. This upcoming season is no different. One of the ways the Crimson Tide is able to continue to be successful despite losing so many players to the NFL is through recruiting and the transfer portal. Alabama gained one important piece to this upcoming...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend

The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky

The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Kiffin, Ole Miss leaning on transfers to keep winning going

Lane Kiffin needs only a quick look around the practice field to take inventory of the changes at Mississippi. There’s no Matt Corral flinging passes to Dontario Drummond. Kiffin also has new coordinators on both sides of the ball and an all-new offensive backfield. Kiffin leaned heavily on the transfer portal at various positions trying to sustain the success coming off the program’s first 10-win regular season.
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU makes the top 13 for 5-star 2024 defensive lineman

T.A. Cunningham is a 6-foot-6, 265-pound five-star defensive lineman from Los Alamitos, California, where he plays for Los Alamitos High School. Cunningham spent the past two seasons at two different high schools in Georgia before moving all the way across the country to join a program that finished last year 9-2 with a loss in the playoffs to St. John Bosco. As of now, there is currently no favorite to land Cunningham per On3, but he is Crystal Balled to go to Oklahoma per 247Sports.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

