Boone County, KY

BLINK director reveals more Covington locations to be lit up

Additional Covington locations to be illuminated in this fall’s BLINK event were revealed Tuesday morning. Last month, the region learned that Mother of God Church in downtown Covington would be part of the massive lights and art event that spans roughly thirty blocks from Cincinnati to Covington. BLINK Executive...
COVINGTON, KY
93-year-old woman vacates Newport apartment complex amid scrutiny

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The longest-running tenant at the Victoria Square Apartments in Newport moved out Tuesday, a milestone in the relocation of hundreds of people after the apartment’s new owner announced redevelopment plans. Eloise Daniels, 93, moved into Victoria Square in 1977. “I’ve lived through quite a few...
NEWPORT, KY
Boone County ahead of the curve with school resource officers

FLORENCE, Ky. — The peace of mind that their kids will be safe at school, and come back home is sadly something no parent is guaranteed. Many laws and school policy changes have been enacted in recent years in response to the tragic school shootings that have taken place across the country.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
1 person injured in crash on NB I-75 in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way was closed Tuesday morning following a crash, according to Butler County dispatchers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer hit a guardrail, rolled onto its top, and landed in the concrete media and barriers that are there for construction.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Chipotle with drive-thru lane opens in northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. — A new Chipotle has opened in northern Kentucky. The new restaurant, located on Turfway Road, features a Chipotlane which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant will be giving complimentary merchandise to the first 50 people in line. The location...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lack of recruits concerns some NKY police leaders

Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Chief Chris Schutte spoke to Lakeside Park City Council Monday night about the challenge of finding new police recruits. “It’s getting rough,” Schutte admitted. “When we hired six years ago we had 90 people apply, and when we went through this process we had nine people. It is not just our department, it’s everywhere, and the fire department is facing the same issue. … Northern Kentucky is going to be facing a crisis in the next five to ten years, with a bunch of officers, firefighters and paramedics retiring, and there is no way of replacing them. I don’t have the solution.”
LAKESIDE PARK, KY
NKY Harvest distributes 900 backpacks filled with supplies in area’s largest school readiness event

Northern Kentucky students from low-income families received more than 900 backpacks filled with school supplies at a weekend drive-thru event in Covington. This year’s Backpacks & Breakfast, Northern Kentucky’s largest school readiness event, took place on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot of Be Concerned. Backpacks filled...
COVINGTON, KY
Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in...
COLLEGE CORNER, OH
Op-Ed: Damaging or stealing political signs is a crime

The following op-ed is written by Campbell Co. Attorney Steve Franzen. Soon, political campaigns will be going through the arduous task of putting up political signs. Many people seem to feel that taking or damaging a political sign is not a criminal offense but rather that it just a common occurrence in the territory of political campaigns. However, that is not the case.
NEWPORT, KY

