WLWT 5
Residents near Brent Spence Bridge project to meet with Transportation Cabinet
COVINGTON, Ky. — For the first time, some residents in the footprint of the proposed Brent Spence companion bridge project are meeting with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to understand more about how much they’ll be impacted. “I would just say people are ill-informed right now,” said Covington homeowner...
NKY’s Gunpowder Creek removed from impaired waterways list after decade of regional collaboration
It’s a refrain Sanitation District No. 1 Environmental Program Manager Matt Wooten has heard many times during his career: What’s the point of small environmental projects if they don’t have an immediate, noticeable impact on the world around us? All too often, the value of environmental work goes unseen and unappreciated.
linknky.com
BLINK director reveals more Covington locations to be lit up
Additional Covington locations to be illuminated in this fall’s BLINK event were revealed Tuesday morning. Last month, the region learned that Mother of God Church in downtown Covington would be part of the massive lights and art event that spans roughly thirty blocks from Cincinnati to Covington. BLINK Executive...
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
WLWT 5
City of Lawrenceburg to pay residents’ utilities for month of September
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The City of Lawrenceburg announced all residents are eligible to have their September utility bill forgiven. According to the notice, the city will be using the Utility Assistance Program funds received from the American Rescue Plan. Under the assistance program, Lawrenceburg will cover one month of...
Fox 19
93-year-old woman vacates Newport apartment complex amid scrutiny
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The longest-running tenant at the Victoria Square Apartments in Newport moved out Tuesday, a milestone in the relocation of hundreds of people after the apartment’s new owner announced redevelopment plans. Eloise Daniels, 93, moved into Victoria Square in 1977. “I’ve lived through quite a few...
spectrumnews1.com
Boone County ahead of the curve with school resource officers
FLORENCE, Ky. — The peace of mind that their kids will be safe at school, and come back home is sadly something no parent is guaranteed. Many laws and school policy changes have been enacted in recent years in response to the tragic school shootings that have taken place across the country.
Fox 19
1 person injured in crash on NB I-75 in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way was closed Tuesday morning following a crash, according to Butler County dispatchers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer hit a guardrail, rolled onto its top, and landed in the concrete media and barriers that are there for construction.
linknky.com
Boone GOP chairman denies $25K contribution is from single private donor
Chet Hand, the chairman for the Boone County Republican Party, said that a $25,000 donation made to the party and then passed on to the Jessica Neal recount bond came from multiple donors – not just one. Last week, LINK nky reported a private donor gave $25,000 to the...
Barleycorn's opens brewhouse in Wilder, Ky.
Barleycorn's Brewhouse opened the former Wilder fire station's doors to the public for the first time on Tuesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WLWT 5
Chipotle with drive-thru lane opens in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A new Chipotle has opened in northern Kentucky. The new restaurant, located on Turfway Road, features a Chipotlane which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant will be giving complimentary merchandise to the first 50 people in line. The location...
West End residents say city ignored requests to address illegal dumping
Omar Childress and anonymous callers complained about dumping in the area 13 times in the last four years, according to Department of Public Service records.
WLWT 5
Warren County deputies seeking suspect in Family Dollar theft
MORROW, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is accused of robbing a Family Dollar in Morrow. Officials say the store was robbed on Saturday by an unknown suspect who had a handgun in his waistband. Authorities say the man, described as a...
linknky.com
Lack of recruits concerns some NKY police leaders
Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Chief Chris Schutte spoke to Lakeside Park City Council Monday night about the challenge of finding new police recruits. “It’s getting rough,” Schutte admitted. “When we hired six years ago we had 90 people apply, and when we went through this process we had nine people. It is not just our department, it’s everywhere, and the fire department is facing the same issue. … Northern Kentucky is going to be facing a crisis in the next five to ten years, with a bunch of officers, firefighters and paramedics retiring, and there is no way of replacing them. I don’t have the solution.”
NKY Harvest distributes 900 backpacks filled with supplies in area’s largest school readiness event
Northern Kentucky students from low-income families received more than 900 backpacks filled with school supplies at a weekend drive-thru event in Covington. This year’s Backpacks & Breakfast, Northern Kentucky’s largest school readiness event, took place on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot of Be Concerned. Backpacks filled...
Fox 19
Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
Fox 19
Former humane society volunteer sentenced to 36 months after stealing nearly $731K from shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge sentenced a former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer to 36 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $731,000 from the shelter. Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing exactly $730,984.19 between June 2014...
wmar2news
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in...
Carew Tower's last office tenant was also one of the first
In its final days as a Carew Tower tenant, the Wood, Herron & Evans law firm roots for the building it called home for 91 years, nine months.
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Damaging or stealing political signs is a crime
The following op-ed is written by Campbell Co. Attorney Steve Franzen. Soon, political campaigns will be going through the arduous task of putting up political signs. Many people seem to feel that taking or damaging a political sign is not a criminal offense but rather that it just a common occurrence in the territory of political campaigns. However, that is not the case.
