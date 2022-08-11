Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death
The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely scrutinized. The man known as India’s Warren Buffett died of a reported cardiac arrest Sunday at the age of 62. The self-made trader...
Bloomberg
Jim Chanos Says Market Believes Fed Will Ease in Early 2023
Responding to a comment after Ed Yardeni’s Op-Ed in the Financial Times yesterday that argued the Fed may already be at a neutral rate, Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, said that the market already believes the Fed will be easing monetary policy in early 2023. He followed...
Bloomberg
Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Verizon, Keeps Other Equity Stakes Mostly Unchanged
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. eliminated a stake in Verizon Communications Inc. in the second quarter as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett kept its equity portfolio mostly unchanged and dialed back on stock-buying overall. The company increased stakes in Activision Blizzard Inc. and chemical manufacturer Celanese Corp., according to a...
Bloomberg
Morgan Stanley Sees Risk of S&P 500 Profit Reversal on Leverage
The post-pandemic market has been a story of surprises, from the Nasdaq’s uncanny resilience and the rise of meme stocks to the sturdiness of profits in the face of inflation. The latter is a big reason stocks have bounced 12% in six weeks -- company results have avoided predictions...
Bloomberg
Novogratz’s Galaxy Terminates $1.2B BitGo Acquisition
Delta Blockchain Fund General Partner Kavita Gupta joins Emily Chang and Bloomberg's Sonali Basak to discuss Novogratz's stalled BitGo acquisition and how the crypto custody firm is retaliating. Plus, her thoughts on institutional and retail investor sentiment during the crypto winter, and whether crypto consolidation is to be expected. (Source: Bloomberg)
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Bloomberg
Real Estate Brokerage Compass Slumps as CEO Reffkin Plots Out More Cost Cuts
Compass Inc., the real estate brokerage led by Robert Reffkin, is taking new cost-cutting measures as it seeks to generate positive cash flow in a slowing US housing market. The New York-based company said it would implement a new cost-cutting strategy that should generate about $320 million in run-rate savings, according to an earnings release Monday. The move, which should be completed by the end of the year, follows earlier measures, announced in June, that included a 10% reduction of Compass’s salaried workforce.
Bloomberg
Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker's Data: Its Ex-Product Head
Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. But Twitter was spared from producing documents for most of the...
Bloomberg
Ted Baker Nabs Takeover as M&A Activity Sparks: The London Rush
Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning. Employment Data: Job vacancies fell for the first time since August 2020 as the economy created fewer new jobs, an early sign that the nation’s red-hot labor market may be starting to cool.
Bloomberg
Fleming’s Rockefeller Aims to Double Number of Adviser Teams
Rockefeller Capital Management, the wealth and investment advisory firm that emerged from the Rockefellers’ family office, plans to add as many as 115 wealth-adviser teams in coming years as it expands throughout the US. The New York-based firm currently has 85 teams, including more than a dozen that were...
Bloomberg
Tesla’s Rapid Run Puts Stock on Pace for 50% Rise From May Low
Tesla Inc. briefly extended a recent rally to rise 50% from lows touched in late May on Tuesday. The electric-vehicle maker jumped as much as 1.7% to touch $944, a gain of 50% from the May 24 close of $628.16, before reversing to a 0.3% drop. However, the shares still remain 24% below their all-time high of $1,243.49 reached on Nov. 4.
Bloomberg
Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring
Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. About 100 contract workers were let go in a rare move for the world’s most...
Bloomberg
JPMorgan Says the Stock Rally Has Legs. Morgan Stanley Disagrees
Top Wall Street strategists are divided on whether the US stock market is poised to extend its longest winning streak of the year -- or slip back after another false dawn. Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note Monday that the sharp rally since June is just a pause in the bear market, predicting that share prices will slide in the second half of the year as profits weaken, interest rates keep rising and the economy slows. But rivals at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said the rally -- which has pushed up the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index by over 20% -- could run through the end of the year.
Bloomberg
Car-Charging Investment Soars, Driven by EV Growth and Government Funds
Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up to our Hyperdrive newsletter here. More than $4.8 billion has been pumped into the electric-vehicle charging industry this year — a combination of roll-out announcements, debt financing, investment and acquisitions. And this is just the deals that have disclosed financial figures.
Bloomberg
German Investor Confidence Falls Further Amid Energy Squeeze
Investor confidence in the German economy fell further from already depressed levels as the burden of higher energy costs filters through to companies and households. The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations slipped to -55.3 in August from -53.8 in the previous month, missing economists’ estimates for a slight uptick. An index of current conditions also deteriorated.
Bloomberg
Kraken CEO Scorns ‘Unconstitutional’ US Shutdown of Tornado Cash
US Treasury Department actions to shut the Tornado Cash crypto-mixing service may be “unconstitutional,” according to Jesse Powell, chief executive officer of the digital-asset exchange Kraken. “People have a right to financial privacy,” Powell said during an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. “We’ll see if it survives...
Bloomberg
Hedge Funds Flip to Dollar Bears on Bets Peak of Rally Is Over
Hedge funds have turned bearish on the dollar for the first time in a year in a wager the US currency’s best days may be over. Leveraged investors flipped to a net short position on the greenback versus a basket of eight major peers last week, the first bearish shift since last August, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds had been some of the biggest champions of the dollar this year due to a hawkish Federal Reserve and concern over slowing global growth.
Bloomberg
US Homebuilder Confidence Hits Worst Slump Since 2007 Collapse
A gauge of US homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, marking the worst stretch since the housing market collapsed in 2007 amid higher borrowing costs and elevated prices. The National Association of Home Buyers/Wells Fargo gauge decreased by 6 points to 49 in August, figures showed Monday. The reading...
Bloomberg
Apple Sets Return-to-Office Deadline of Sept. 5 After Covid Delays
Apple Inc. set a Sept. 5 deadline for corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week, marking its latest return attempt after Covid-19 spikes delayed its plans several times. The company will require employees to work from the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and a regular...
Bloomberg
Apple Finds Its Next Big Business: Showing Ads on Your iPhone
Apple is set to expand ads to new areas of your iPhone and iPad in search of its next big revenue driver. Also: The company slows its pace of acquiring startups, and Peloton embarks on a major overhaul. Last week in Power On: Apple’s delay of iPadOS 16 and Stage...
