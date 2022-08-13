Transfer news LIVE: Aubameyang and Fofana near Chelsea moves, Cristiano Ronaldo not wanted by Inter or AC Milan – latest

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG is closing in on a switch to Chelsea - and Wesley Fofana could be following him.

The Blues want to get their transfer business accelerated and are closing in on Barcelona striker Aubameyang, 33, who only left Arsenal in January.

Newcastle are lining up a £40m move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

The midfielder starred for Crystal Palace on loan last season, leading to Thomas Tuchel bringing him into his first team squad.

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Napoli for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Follow ALL of the latest transfer news and gossip below...

Frank Lampard's side have reportedly been offered Marseille forward Bamba Dieng.

The Ligue 1 side are believed to be looking to move the youngster on this summer.

The Senegalese player has been frozen out by new manager Igor Tudor and would welcome the change.

Marseille are holding out for a figure of €15m to secure the player's services.

Sources in Italy claim Inter Milan will resume talks with Chelsea on Tuesday about the transfer of Cesare Casadei.

The Blues had an initial bid of €8m turned down and they are not the only interested party as Nice battle them for the player's signature.

The Nerazzurri are looking to sell the 19-year-old and include a buyback option as part of the deal.

It seems the magic number they are looking for is €15m.

Ferdinand slates transfer policy

Ex-Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand has let loose with his thoughts on his old club and how they are approaching their summer signings.

It is rare to see a player who spent so long at the club and enjoyed so much success to be so scathing towards their former employer: