LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reacts To Creating Her ‘Own Path’ With Husband Jeremy Ahead of Move to Farm

By Kayla Aldecoa
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

A different route. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff took to Instagram to share a life update as she and husband Jeremy Roloff prepare to move their family into their new farmhouse.

“Cheers to the long road ahead,” Audrey, 31, wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself and husband Jeremy, 31, enjoying a glass of champagne on Friday, August 12. “Took this video of us doing our ‘lock it in’ cheers the day we closed on our farm … but every day since then we’ve discovered more problems and things that need fixing.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of her post with well wishes and congratulations to the happy couple, but one social media follower’s words caught the reality star’s attention.

“Congratulations you guys! Creating your own path is the best way to go,” the follower wrote, adding, “Looking forward to being a part of it here on [Instagram].”

The mother of three “liked” the fan’s comment and responded with two red heart emoji.

Just days ahead of their big move, the Oregon native says that they have “got [their] work cut out for [them]” as they “discover a new problem [with the house] every day.”

“We’ve always been the ‘I have no idea what I’m gonna do tomorrow’ type people,” her Instagram post continued. “Vision casting and dreaming for the future? We got that dialed. But tomorrow? It’s always a mystery.”

“When we were dating my dad used to call [Jeremy Roloff] ‘Mr. Adventure,’” Audrey – who shares daughter Ember and sons Bode and Radley with her husband – added. “Everything we did together seemed to be or turn into an adventure … here we are 11 years later still embracing all the challenges that come with choosing the unpredictable, uncomfortable, unknown, and inconvenient way … but the stories are always worth it.”

The pair – who tied the knot in September 2014 – sold their Portland, Oregon, home and purchased a family farm near her parents’ house after their dream of owning his family land, Roloff Farm, failed to pan out.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” Audrey shared in June. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, ultimately decided to put 16 acres of the land up for sale in May 2022.

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

