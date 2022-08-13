Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Florida has a pair of assistant in the Top15 of 247Sports Recruiter Rankings
The Florida Gators have been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting front as of late. The Gators have added multiple commitments, stemming from the month of July and kept their foot on the gas pedal in August. With such a rush of additions to the class, the Gators now hold a Top10 recruiting class as the start of the 2022-2023 season closes in. Florida currently sits at 20 verbal commitments to date, and they still have some big targets left on their board going forward.
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Florida hitting its stride on the recruiting trail
Over the last few days we've talked a lot about the big weekend Florida has had on the recruiting trail. The Gators are up to No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing three Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins, Kamran James and Will Norman. Billy Napier...
Safety duo of Battle, Hellams eager to continue playing together
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama welcomed back seven starters from its 2021 defense, and that includes both starting safeties from last year’s team, Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams. After starting a combined 27 games last season, Battle and Hellams both elected to hold off on entering the NFL draft...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama
Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Myles Graham, 4-star 2024 LB from Atlanta, reveals SEC commitment
Myles Graham is a 4-star linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class. He is an Atlanta native, playing for Woodward Academy. But, he’s spurning the Peach State to head south for his college football career in 2024 and beyond. As you can see below, the 6-1, 212-pound linebacker announced on...
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
WCJB
‘This bill that came in August, was $1,030, which is astronomical’: Lines wrap around building for utility bill financial relief
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s a lot of people here for the assistance and we’re thanking god that everybody gets served,” said resident Gloria Henderson. Groups of residents waited to receive financial assistance after they said Gainesville Regional Utility bills are skyrocketing. The Central Florida Community...
‘We are not going to babysit your children’: Birmingham mayor reminds parents of curfew after recent violence
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to Twitter Sunday to remind parents of the city’s curfew for people younger than 17, which restricts their ability to be out at night and during school hours. The 2008 curfew law restricts people younger than 17 from being out without a parent between...
Teen dies after ambush shooting at Birmingham Shell station
A teen has died after he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening. A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was wounded when a...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help identifying a trio of people connected to gun violence. Deputies say released photos of three men they say were involved in an armed disturbance. The incident happened on July 13 at the Green...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, August 10
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Bessemer kingpin sentenced to life in federal prison for leading multi-million-dollar drug enterprise
A Bessemer man convicted under the federal drug “Kingpin” statute has been sentenced to life in prison. Rolando Antuain Williamson, aka “Baldhead” and “Ball Head,” was found guilty in April.. U.S. District Judge Annmarie C. Axon sentenced Williamson to life in prison plus 120...
