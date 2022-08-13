ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Gators have been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting front as of late. The Gators have added multiple commitments, stemming from the month of July and kept their foot on the gas pedal in August. With such a rush of additions to the class, the Gators now hold a Top10 recruiting class as the start of the 2022-2023 season closes in. Florida currently sits at 20 verbal commitments to date, and they still have some big targets left on their board going forward.
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Florida hitting its stride on the recruiting trail

Over the last few days we've talked a lot about the big weekend Florida has had on the recruiting trail. The Gators are up to No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing three Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins, Kamran James and Will Norman. Billy Napier...
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama

Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
Myles Graham, 4-star 2024 LB from Atlanta, reveals SEC commitment

Myles Graham is a 4-star linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class. He is an Atlanta native, playing for Woodward Academy. But, he’s spurning the Peach State to head south for his college football career in 2024 and beyond. As you can see below, the 6-1, 212-pound linebacker announced on...
