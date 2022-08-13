The Florida Gators have been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting front as of late. The Gators have added multiple commitments, stemming from the month of July and kept their foot on the gas pedal in August. With such a rush of additions to the class, the Gators now hold a Top10 recruiting class as the start of the 2022-2023 season closes in. Florida currently sits at 20 verbal commitments to date, and they still have some big targets left on their board going forward.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO