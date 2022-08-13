Read full article on original website
Related
New York Rangers not for sale, and today’s WJC Schedule
Reports of James Dolan possibly selling the New York Rangers and New York Knicks started to spread quickly after an appearance by Jonathan Boyar of Boyar Value Group on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime this week. While discussing Madison Square Garden Sports stock, he noted that upon the completion of...
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Gaudreau remains top 15 left wing option after signing, boosts Laine on No. 1 line. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Columbus Blue Jackets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Three questions facing Dallas Stars
Oettinger, Robertson contract status, adjusting without Klingberg among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Dallas Stars. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will the Stars re-sign Jake...
NHL
On Tap: World Junior Championship quarterfinals set to begin
Ducks prospect McTavish dominating for Canada, Sharks forward Bordeleau leading U.S. among storylines. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The semifinals are Friday and the championship and third-place game are Saturday. On Tap for the quarterfinals. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
CBJ announce ticket offers and value packs for 2022-23 season
Discounted tickets for students are available throughout the season. The Columbus Blue Jackets have launched the 2022-23 promotional ticket offers including specials for families and students to attend home games at Nationwide Arena. Starting today, families can take advantage of the Dispatch Family Value Pack presented by The Columbus Dispatch....
NHL
SOCIAL BUZZ - 15.08.22
The 2022 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 16-19 in Penticton, BC. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Young Stars Classic is set for Sept. 16-19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC, with Flames prospects facing off against prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets.
Yardbarker
Watch: Canucks top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki records first multi-point game at WJC
It took a few games for Jonathan Lekkerimäki to find his footing at the Summer World Juniors, but he finished off group play in style. The Canucks’ 15th overall pick from July’s draft notched a pair of assists in Team Sweden’s final game of the round robin, a 4-2 victory over Team Germany. The win clinched second place in Group B for Lekkerimäki and the Swedes, who will face the Cinderella story Latvians in the quarterfinal.
NHL
Mailbag: Playoff hopes for Senators, Red Wings; Stars as Cup contender
Here is the Aug. 17 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Based on what they have done, who do you think is more likely to make the playoffs, the Senators or the Red Wings? -- @punmasterrifkin. That's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
STAR OF THE SHOW
Coronato dazzles with two big goals in round-robin win over Sweden. Group B belongs to Matt Coronato and the Americans. With a 3-2 win over Sweden to wrap up the round robin Sunday, the States finish the prelims with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now face the Czechs in Wednesday's World Junior quarterfinal.
NHL
Rollins trade to Black Hawks among those reaching milestone anniversary
Fischler recalls important deals made 70, 75, 80 years ago. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler presents a hat trick of unusual NHL trades, each celebrating a...
NHL
Top prospects for Dallas Stars
Johnston, Stankoven, Bourque could make impact in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
PROSPECTS: Panthers well represented in quarterfinals of World Juniors
Panthers have five prospects still in play after tournament's preliminary round. With the preliminary round in the books, the Florida Panthers still have five prospects vying for gold heading into the quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday. After an intense opening week of action at Rogers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Czechia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman cites need for fast start against team with 'something to prove'. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. That includes comprehensive coverage of the United States (4-0-0-0), which will play Czechia (1-0-1-2) in the...
NHL
Conor Geekie Using Summer Workouts to Prepare for Life as a Professional
Conor Geekie chose to not spend the summer sulking. Not only was he forced to watch almost all of rookie development camp from the sidelines -- including the annual black and white scrimmage -- following a minor injury, but he also was unable to attend Team Canada's development camp the following week.
NHL
WORLD JUNIORS: Münzenberger & Määttä face off in quarter-final
EDMONTON, AB - Teammates will become rivals at the World Juniors. Oilers prospects Joel Määttä (Finland) and Luca Münzenberger (Germany) will go head-to-head on Wednesday as their respective nations face off in the 2022 WJHC quarter-final at 10:00 am at Rogers Place. The pair of Oilers...
Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision
Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson has gone down a path many in his shoes opted against. He decided to play in this year’s IIHF World Juniors tournament. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t abnormal. The World Juniors are the biggest hockey tournament for NHL hopefuls. Many of the game’s top prospects play in the tournament […] The post Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Scheifele excited for 'little bit of a fresh start' with Jets
Center never wanted to leave Winnipeg, looking forward to playing for new coach Bowness. Mark Scheifele is ready for change with the Winnipeg Jets this season. The forward, entering his 12th NHL season, will play for a new coach in Rick Bowness, who was hired July 3. He replaced Dave Lowry, who was fired after the Jets (39-32-11) and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016-17.
NHL
Canucks Announce Dr. Bill Regan Named Head Team Physician
…Dr. Rob Drapala and Dr. Michael Orenstein also announced as new Team Physicians. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Dr. Bill Regan has been named Head Team Physician, while Dr. Rob Drapala and Dr. Michael Orenstein have also joined the organization as Team Physicians.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Brendan Gaunce
Stats: 30 GP, 5-2-7 Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Brendan Gaunce spent a lot of time on Interstate 71 this past year after splitting his season with the Blue Jackets between Columbus and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the top farm team in the organization.
NHL
Welcome to the Jets, Sara Orlesky!
WINNIPEG - True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets are excited to welcome seasoned sports broadcaster Sara Orlesky to the Jets content team. As Sr. Host/Producer, Orlesky will bring a unique voice and exceptional storytelling ability to the team's exclusive, in-depth and behind-the-scenes coverage across all Winnipeg Jets platforms.
Comments / 0