It took a few games for Jonathan Lekkerimäki to find his footing at the Summer World Juniors, but he finished off group play in style. The Canucks’ 15th overall pick from July’s draft notched a pair of assists in Team Sweden’s final game of the round robin, a 4-2 victory over Team Germany. The win clinched second place in Group B for Lekkerimäki and the Swedes, who will face the Cinderella story Latvians in the quarterfinal.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO