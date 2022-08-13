ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark named 'bounce-back' candidate

Heading into the offseason many fans expected that the Detroit Lions would go out and sign a big-name wide receiver to a multi-year contract. At that time, I suggested that was not going to happen because it was not Brad Holmes‘ style to break the bank on anyone in free agency, much less a wide receiver. As predicted, Holmes did not reach for the shiny objects, and instead, he signed WR DJ Chark to a one-year prove-it contract.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons 2022-23 Opening Night opponent leaked

According to a report from James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons now know who they will play on Opening Night of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Earlier today, Edwards III tweeted out that the Pistons will begin their 2022-23 campaign on Oct. 19 at Little Caesars Arena against the Orlando Magic.
tigerdroppings.com

Detroit Style Pizza in BR

The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
dbusiness.com

Roadkill Nights Sets Attendance Record in Seventh Year

For its seventh iteration, MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge drew a one-day attendance record of more than 40,000 people to M1 Concourse in Pontiac on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the annual street-legal drag racing festival. “This is the seventh year of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge...
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers complete first post-Al Avila trade

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have completed their first post-Al Avila trade. On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers Player Development Twitter account tweeted out that the Tigers have acquired LHP Ricardo Sanchez from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations. Sanchez, who is 25, last pitched in Major League...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons: Key X-Factors to Become Early Contenders

On the rise teams like the Detroit Pistons normally teeter between playoff contenders and pretenders when going through development. We usually watch young and exciting teams go through optimistic stretches of promising basketball. The other side of those stretches usually comes with inefficient play and some ugly losses. Throughout this...
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses.

