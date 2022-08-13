Heading into the offseason many fans expected that the Detroit Lions would go out and sign a big-name wide receiver to a multi-year contract. At that time, I suggested that was not going to happen because it was not Brad Holmes‘ style to break the bank on anyone in free agency, much less a wide receiver. As predicted, Holmes did not reach for the shiny objects, and instead, he signed WR DJ Chark to a one-year prove-it contract.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO