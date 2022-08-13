Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Bold prediction based on Episode 2 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions
Episode 2 of HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions is in the books and if you happened to tune in on Tuesday night, you saw a big focus on rookie linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez. Lions’ linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard made it very clear during the episode about...
HBO releases trailer for Episode 2 of ‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions’
After what was a very exciting (and very quotable) first episode of ‘Hard Knocks’ Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, it’s just about time to get ready for Episode 2, which will air tonight on HBO and HBO Max. There will be a total of five episodes...
5 Takeaways from Episode 2 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions
Episode 2 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions is in the books and it was another great episode. Here are five quick takeaways from Episode 2 of Hard Knocks. 5 Takeaways from Episode 2 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions. Deuce Staley is going...
Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark named ‘bounce-back’ candidate
Heading into the offseason many fans expected that the Detroit Lions would go out and sign a big-name wide receiver to a multi-year contract. At that time, I suggested that was not going to happen because it was not Brad Holmes‘ style to break the bank on anyone in free agency, much less a wide receiver. As predicted, Holmes did not reach for the shiny objects, and instead, he signed WR DJ Chark to a one-year prove-it contract.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local writer bashes HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ for Detroit Lions coverage
After waiting for what seemed like forever, we finally got to see our Detroit Lions on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks,’ as the docuseries aired the first episode of ‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions‘ last Tuesday night. Following the episode (and even during it),...
Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell is ready to break out
When the Detroit Lions landed OT Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Lions War Room was very excited and so were most of the fans who realize that a great offensive line can go a very long way. During his rookie season, Sewell did not disappoint at all...
WXYZ
From football to superhero project: former Avondale star creating comic characters in Detroit
A former high school football standout is back home in Auburn Hills working to turn a superhero dream into a reality for kids who are growing up in his footsteps. Joshuwa Holloman, who played running back at Avondale High School, is building a 21st century comic book world in metro Detroit.
MSU fan tries to get Aidan Hutchinson to sign a football from Mel Tucker [Video]
When it comes to Michigan and Michigan State, there is no love whatsoever between the two schools and their fans and as you are about to see, that is certainly true when it comes to Detroit Lions EDGE, Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who played for the Wolverines before being selected with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Pistons 2022-23 Opening Night opponent leaked
According to a report from James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons now know who they will play on Opening Night of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Earlier today, Edwards III tweeted out that the Pistons will begin their 2022-23 campaign on Oct. 19 at Little Caesars Arena against the Orlando Magic.
tigerdroppings.com
Detroit Style Pizza in BR
The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection: Post-Preseason Game vs. Falcons
One preseason game is in the books as the Detroit Lions lost to the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 27-23 on Friday night. As we move closer to the 2022 regular season, I will continue to release my most recent 53-man roster projection and with one preseason game behind us, I give you my latest 2022 Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection.
Michigan vs. Notre Dame rivalry likely to be renewed sooner than expected
Michigan and Notre Dame last took the football field against each other back in 2019 and as it stands, they are not scheduled to play each other again until 2033, which teams absurd for what was once one of the great rivalries in college football. But according to a report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Kody Clemens is the Swiss Army knife the Tigers do not need
The Detroit Tigers called up Kody Clemens to join the team. He made his debut during the 2022 season and has found his way into the lineup for the Tigers. Though, the results have not been pretty. Recently, he continues to be sent out there, getting at-bats, continuing to struggle.
Aidan Hutchinson’s first Pro Football Focus grade of career is a doozy
It was only a preseason football game but by the looks of it, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a big problem for opposing offenses for many years to come. In fact, it took Hutchinson just two plays to make a statement as he was able to blow past Atlanta Falcons All-Pro offensive tackle Jake Matthews and tackled Qadree Ollison for a 3-yard loss.
dbusiness.com
Roadkill Nights Sets Attendance Record in Seventh Year
For its seventh iteration, MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge drew a one-day attendance record of more than 40,000 people to M1 Concourse in Pontiac on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the annual street-legal drag racing festival. “This is the seventh year of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge...
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
Detroit Tigers Week In Numbers – Here We Go Again
I’m not sure what the right word would be to properly describe the last week for the Detroit Tigers. Embarrassing? While true, that probably doesn’t do the job. Pathetic? That’s getting a little closer. Abysmal? Yeah, let’s go with that one. The last week for the...
Detroit Tigers complete first post-Al Avila trade
According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have completed their first post-Al Avila trade. On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers Player Development Twitter account tweeted out that the Tigers have acquired LHP Ricardo Sanchez from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations. Sanchez, who is 25, last pitched in Major League...
Detroit Pistons: Key X-Factors to Become Early Contenders
On the rise teams like the Detroit Pistons normally teeter between playoff contenders and pretenders when going through development. We usually watch young and exciting teams go through optimistic stretches of promising basketball. The other side of those stretches usually comes with inefficient play and some ugly losses. Throughout this...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0