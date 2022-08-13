ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esther Brown
3d ago

If it doesn't bother these LIV players why do they keep trying to defend their flip for the blood money.....so just hush and keep on collecting....

Brian Aldrich
3d ago

Patrick HAS NEVER respected anyone or anything he's a spoiled self entitle little boy .he can't admit the PGA tour gave him and all the other TRADERS a opportunity to earn a living they DONT OR NEVER WILL understand

gladileftny
3d ago

they play against 30 guys and don't have to worry about cuts or anything. So stay with your little click while the PGA competes against everyone in the world

