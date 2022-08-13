ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?

WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU women’s soccer picked No. 3 in Big 12 preseason poll

For just the second time in the last decade, WVU women’s soccer was not selected as the preseason frontrunner to win the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers were instead voted third in the 2022 preseason poll with 60 points, which the league unveiled on Tuesday. WVU did receive one first-place vote and was one of four teams to receive at least one.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Riggs Adds Nine to Men’s 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Roster

West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs has announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the men’s roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. “I’m pleased to welcome this class to our men’s swimming and diving program and Mountaineer family,” Riggs said....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

2022 men’s soccer promos announced

Four giveaways, themed nights and three “Dollar Nights” highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Tipton, McCabe begin play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship Monday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Music Under The Stars returns to Oglebay

One of the area’s most popular concerts is just a few weeks away. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra along with Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal are teaming up for this year’s presentation of Music Under the Stars. The symphony, along with special guests Jean n’ the most well-known and...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

What is the future of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?

As work continues on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, hope remains strong that it may reopen to some level of vehicular traffic. Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott shared his views on that possibility. The work going on now is a state project. It has a price tag of 17.9 million dollars. It...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Help Heather Miller’s life be remembered in a documentary

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – She saved lives even after hers was tragically cut short, and now Heather Miller will be remembered in a new way by her family and organ donation advocates. Over the years, the Miller family has raised thousands of dollars for a scholarships through the Heather...
WHEELING, WV

