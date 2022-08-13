ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phoenixmag.com

4 Concerts to Check Out This Week (August 15-21)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week, some of our artists are trying to make a comeback, but most of them truly never went anywhere. August 17. Odesza. The EDM duo has titled this tour...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
State
Utah State
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
aztv.com

Pork on a Fork BBQ has a New Restaurant Opening in Chandler!

Pork on Fork has just opened a new restaurant in Chandler! They’ve been in the Valley over 12 years in Deer Valley with catering and food trucks. So many people have wanted a closer location and now they have a dine-in location in Chandler. The dining room and bar are open and in the near future they will open a drive-thru too! Learn more at porkonafork.com.
CHANDLER, AZ
cookfortoday

Visit Dillon's Western Trails Ranch location.

There are four Dillons restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, and the surrounding area. If driving up to Wickenburg, Arizona, or on a long journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, you will be driving by the Western Trails Ranch. It is definitely worth stopping by and checking out. Bikers welcome.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sicilian#Butcher#Dallas#San Antonio#Foodie#Food Drink#Italian
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town

An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

11 Things To Do in the Valley This Week

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of August 15 through August 21, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tornadopix.com

My 5 Favorite Luxurious Experiences At Scottsdale’s Top Resorts

Scottsdale offers many resorts and other options for lodging while exploring the countless activities of this beautiful city. Luxury resorts provide indulgent spas and relaxing pools and landscapes. Experience Scottsdale arranged for a few of the top resorts to host me, but all opinions are my own. I enjoyed the sumptuous spa amenities and feasted on healthy, delicious food. Here are a few of my favorite experiences.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Smart 14-year-old boy great with pets and with a kind soul is looking for his family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. “I’m going to say hi to the Great Dane,” Liam said as he got a tour of What Dogs Want Academy in Phoenix. That is one of his favorite dog breeds, but there were just too many to say hi to when we stopped by to learn the ropes with trainer and owner Stefanie Strackbein. He says dogs relax him and can comfort us when we are having a bad day.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

‘Ahwatukee Nutcracker’ gets new name – and a movie

After 22 years, “The Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker” has been rebranded to “The Arizona Nutcracker” and anyone 18 and under can prepare for its debut performances this December by signing up for one of the audition times Aug. 20 at Dance Studio 111. Dance Studio 111 owner...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria man remembers years as a tailor for Elvis Presley

PEORIA, AZ — While Tuesday marks 45 years since Elvis Presley died, his style, energy, and legacy live on through a Valley man you may not have heard of until now. Ciro Romano, who turns 92 in October, is one of the star's former tailors. Even though Romano worked...
PEORIA, AZ
QSR Web

White Castle to expand Arizona footprint

White Castle plans to open a second Arizona location, this time in Tempe. The new restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023 and will create 60 jobs, according to a press release. "We're really looking forward to satisfying even more cravings in the Valley of the...
TEMPE, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Jalopnik

How Girl Gang Garage Empowers Women and Launches Careers

Hidden away in a quiet, industrial area outside of downtown Phoenix is a custom car shop. Out front sits an old VW Beetle, a Nash Metropolitan and a Suzuki kei truck. The combination alone makes you ponder what lies behind the doors. Inside is an impressive collection: a couple of wild restomodded vintage Chevy trucks, built for SEMA’s annual Vegas blowout, and a variety of motorcycles. But this is not your typical restoration shop.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy