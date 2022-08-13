Read full article on original website
Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town
An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
White Castle to expand Arizona footprint
White Castle plans to open a second Arizona location, this time in Tempe. The new restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023 and will create 60 jobs, according to a press release. "We're really looking forward to satisfying even more cravings in the Valley of the...
