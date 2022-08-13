Read full article on original website
Related
Ole Miss' defensive line is deep, but just how deep?
It may not be too crazy to look at this year's defensive line for Ole Miss and consider them one of the deepest units in recent memory, or even the deepest unit on this year's team across the board. There are plenty of familiar key figures back in the fold,...
Five things about Ole Miss we still don't know yet
We have entered week three of fall camp for the Ole Miss Rebels with the kickoff to a new season just 17 days away. That's when the 2022 edition of the Rebels open the season against the Troy Trojans at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 3. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin bristles at notion of open practice, quips 'We’re just here to be nice to everybody'
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are coming off their first scrimmage of fall camp, and Ole Miss is set for another one on Saturday. Last week was open to the public, and Kiffin on Monday explained that this week would not be. But Kiffin explained that practices have to be limited to access because people record them on video, and schemed plays are stored for later use.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin once again trolls Tennessee Vols but this time it hurt
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to spend a significant amount of time tweeting about the Tennessee Vols. Kiffin famously spent one season as the Vols’ head coach before leaving Knoxville for his “dream job” at USC. While Kiffin has maintained that he has no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hottytoddy.com
Employee Health Center Adds Dr. Nicole Turner as Staff Physician
Dr. Nicole Turner has joined the physician staff of the University of Mississippi Employee Health Center, bringing more than 15 years of medical experience and a “kind and careful” approach to serving patients. A native of Kansas who earned her M.D. from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine...
desotocountynews.com
New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community
New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Agenda – Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
Jackson Free Press
Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
RELATED PEOPLE
hottytoddy.com
University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
wtva.com
New Albany High School put on soft lockdown Monday morning; no danger identified
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany High School was put on a soft lockdown Monday morning, Aug. 15. According to the school district, the lockdown lasted 15 minutes. "No students or staff members were ever in danger," the district posted on social media. "This was done strictly as a precaution as law enforcement investigated areas near the school."
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
desotocountynews.com
Supervisors, aldermen meet this week
Following are links to this week’s agendas for the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and city boards of aldermen. The City of Horn Lake had not posted its agenda for Tuesday’s meeting as of the evening of Sunday, Aug. 14. The Board of Supervisors will start their meeting...
Church members express disbelief in aftermath of fire at historic Mississippi church
Members of a church built in 1844 expressed their shock and disbelief in the wake of a fire that destroyed a majority of the historic Mississippi church Saturday night. The College Hill Presbyterian Church , located at 339 Co Rd 102, burned for more than three hours, according to reports. Crews from the Lafayette County Fire Department and Oxford Fire Department responded to the scene to combat the engulfing flames.
wtva.com
MHP: New Albany driver's license office temporarily closed
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol says its driver's license office in New Albany is temporarily closed until further notice. MHP made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 16. MHP did not provide a reason for the closure.
WREG
Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
wtva.com
Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo park. Tupelo Police Major Chuck McDougald confirmed with WTVA the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road. Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to...
actionnews5.com
Elderly woman found in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN , Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department canceled a missing person alert for an elderly woman Monday afternoon. Mickey Popplewell, 74, has been safely located.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0