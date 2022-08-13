ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss' defensive line is deep, but just how deep?

It may not be too crazy to look at this year's defensive line for Ole Miss and consider them one of the deepest units in recent memory, or even the deepest unit on this year's team across the board. There are plenty of familiar key figures back in the fold,...
Five things about Ole Miss we still don't know yet

We have entered week three of fall camp for the Ole Miss Rebels with the kickoff to a new season just 17 days away. That's when the 2022 edition of the Rebels open the season against the Troy Trojans at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 3. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Lane Kiffin bristles at notion of open practice, quips 'We’re just here to be nice to everybody'

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are coming off their first scrimmage of fall camp, and Ole Miss is set for another one on Saturday. Last week was open to the public, and Kiffin on Monday explained that this week would not be. But Kiffin explained that practices have to be limited to access because people record them on video, and schemed plays are stored for later use.
Lane Kiffin once again trolls Tennessee Vols but this time it hurt

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to spend a significant amount of time tweeting about the Tennessee Vols. Kiffin famously spent one season as the Vols’ head coach before leaving Knoxville for his “dream job” at USC. While Kiffin has maintained that he has no...
hottytoddy.com

Employee Health Center Adds Dr. Nicole Turner as Staff Physician

Dr. Nicole Turner has joined the physician staff of the University of Mississippi Employee Health Center, bringing more than 15 years of medical experience and a “kind and careful” approach to serving patients. A native of Kansas who earned her M.D. from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine...
desotocountynews.com

New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community

New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
thelocalvoice.net

City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Agenda – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
Jackson Free Press

Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
hottytoddy.com

University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
WREG

Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
wtva.com

New Albany High School put on soft lockdown Monday morning; no danger identified

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany High School was put on a soft lockdown Monday morning, Aug. 15. According to the school district, the lockdown lasted 15 minutes. "No students or staff members were ever in danger," the district posted on social media. "This was done strictly as a precaution as law enforcement investigated areas near the school."
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
desotocountynews.com

Supervisors, aldermen meet this week

Following are links to this week’s agendas for the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and city boards of aldermen. The City of Horn Lake had not posted its agenda for Tuesday’s meeting as of the evening of Sunday, Aug. 14. The Board of Supervisors will start their meeting...
Magnolia State Live

Church members express disbelief in aftermath of fire at historic Mississippi church

Members of a church built in 1844 expressed their shock and disbelief in the wake of a fire that destroyed a majority of the historic Mississippi church Saturday night. The College Hill Presbyterian Church , located at 339 Co Rd 102, burned for more than three hours, according to reports. Crews from the Lafayette County Fire Department and Oxford Fire Department responded to the scene to combat the engulfing flames.
WREG

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River.
wtva.com

Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
wtva.com

Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo park. Tupelo Police Major Chuck McDougald confirmed with WTVA the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road. Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to...
actionnews5.com

Elderly woman found in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN , Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department canceled a missing person alert for an elderly woman Monday afternoon. Mickey Popplewell, 74, has been safely located.
