My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Arkansas State
Preseason college football Heisman odds updated for 2022 season

Preseason Heisman Trophy odds across college football are updated ahead of the 2022 season, via Caesar's Sportsbook, with major changes within the top 10 of a quarterback-driven group. Quarterback is always the most spotlighted position in the preseason Heisman discussion, and the offseason's run on transfers increased the hype a bit with several high-profile players set to start in new environments.
Lane Kiffin
How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason

The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
UNC Position Preview: Jacks

It's a new position for North Carolina, but a role and job very familiar in the game of college football. The jack position in UNC's defense is a standup edger rusher, whose main priority is getting to the quarterback and setting the edge on run plays. They can drop into coverage, but creating pressure or "havoc" in the backfield, as Chris Collins described it, is the focus of the jack in Gene Chizik's new defense in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Ranking the top 50 Miami Hurricanes halfway through fall camp

We are roughly halfway through the first fall camp of the Mario Cristobal era as the Miami Hurricanes prepare for the 2022 season. Competition reigns supreme as the Hurricanes welcomed in plenty of transfers that have improved the overall depth and talent level of the roster. The Hurricanes now enter...
Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'

West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
FOOTBALL
5 bold predictions for NC State's 2022 football season

Doeren inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 years ago, but after going 3-9 year one, he's had winning record seven of the last eight seasons. But it's what the Wolfpack's done lately that makes me believe Doeren takes home the hardware this fall. Outside an injury-riddled 2019 season, Doeren put together an impressive five-year stretch, winning nine games in three of those seasons.
RALEIGH, NC
Future is bright for Arkansas offensive line

Offensive line is a clear area of strength for the Arkansas Razorbacks, with several talented returners leading the way. The Razorbacks also added to their depth this offseason by bringing in an impressive class of freshmen linemen who are already making waves during fall camp. The Hogs' 2022 offensive line...
FOOTBALL
Countdown No. 15: Previewing Oklahoma State

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Oklahoma State.
STILLWATER, OK
On The Beat Live: Camp Comes to a Close

This week in Carolina Football comes at you fast with the latest InsideCarolina.com On The Beat Live! podcast hosted by Tommy Ashley. Beat writers Adam Smith and Ross Martin join Ashley and producer John Bauman for a look into Mack Brown’s team as the Heels prepare for their Week Zero matchup against Florida A&M on Aug. 27.
CHARLOTTE, NC
