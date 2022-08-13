ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Firefighter seriously injured battling Staten Island house blaze — prognosis ‘looking good,’ says FDNY commissioner

By Nicholas Williams, Emma Seiwell, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A Staten Island firefighter was recovering in a hospital after he was seriously injured battling a house fire, the FDNY’s top official said Saturday.

“While his injuries were serious, we are very lucky thanks to the swift work of our firefighters, our members of EMS and all of the residents at the Staten Island burn center that he is in stable condition at this time,” said Laura Kavanagh, the FDNY’s interim commissioner.

“His prognosis is looking good,” Kavanagh said.

Dominic Ventolora, 35 an eight-year veteran assigned to Engine Company 166, was among the crew called to a blaze around 8:30 p.m. Friday at a three-story home on Gary Court near Leona St. in Bulls Head, the fire department said.

While carrying hose up the home’s narrow stairway, Ventolora’s face piece was knocked off by the nozzle, causing him to breathe in superheated gases, FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said.

Ventolora suffered serious neck and face injuries. He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital where he was intubated, authorities said.

Responding firefighters brought the fire under control within an hour, and no residents were injured, the FDNY said.

Ventolora remained intubated at the hospital on Saturday, Kavanagh said.

“He’s sitting up in bed awake and he’s doing much better,” Hodgens said.

Fire marshals believe the blaze started in a power strip.

