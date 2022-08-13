ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Battling Politician Over Location of Virginia Casino

Former good friends Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey and Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes have turned rivals in a battle over the location of a Virginia casino. Hughes and Morrissey were once teammates in promoting a casino that would be built in Richmond. Morrissey, however, has changed his position and is now pushing the State General Assembly to let the town of Petersburg choose whether it wants a casino instead, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
rvahub.com

Richmond BizSense Reporting Buffalo Wild Wings has Flown Out of Shockoe

Buffalo Wild Wings has a following and with football season just around the corner, I’m imagining there will be folks in jerseys wandering aimlessly about Shockoe mumbling about wings. Richmond BizSense has the full story. The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award

Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Denny Hamlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pocono Raceway#Richmond Raceway
wfxrtv.com

William & Mary student killed in Virginia shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent Henrico County shooting, which authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on Aug. 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: Killed while riding a bike

Good morning, RVA! It's 65 °F, and today looks not-so-hot, still humid, cloudy, and probably rainy at points—especially this morning. Expect highs in the 70s, and a slow, but productive, start to the week ahead. Water cooler. Saturday morning, a drunk driver hit and killed Jonah Holland and...
RICHMOND, VA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently investigating an active scene at the Hopewell City Marina. According to officials, a person jumped off the Route 10 bridge into the marina just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials have yet to identify the person who allegedly jumped at this time.
HOPEWELL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy