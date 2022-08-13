Former good friends Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey and Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes have turned rivals in a battle over the location of a Virginia casino. Hughes and Morrissey were once teammates in promoting a casino that would be built in Richmond. Morrissey, however, has changed his position and is now pushing the State General Assembly to let the town of Petersburg choose whether it wants a casino instead, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO