2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Kevin Harvick wins Federated 400 at Richmond Raceway
Harvick, who drives the #4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing, came in first at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 14 after winning the previous weekend at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
Virginia car dealer hopes CHIPS Act brings business 'back to normal'
The CHIPS and Science Act is a $52 billion boost to the nation's semiconductor industry, which manufactures the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Battling Politician Over Location of Virginia Casino
Former good friends Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey and Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes have turned rivals in a battle over the location of a Virginia casino. Hughes and Morrissey were once teammates in promoting a casino that would be built in Richmond. Morrissey, however, has changed his position and is now pushing the State General Assembly to let the town of Petersburg choose whether it wants a casino instead, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
rvahub.com
Richmond BizSense Reporting Buffalo Wild Wings has Flown Out of Shockoe
Buffalo Wild Wings has a following and with football season just around the corner, I’m imagining there will be folks in jerseys wandering aimlessly about Shockoe mumbling about wings. Richmond BizSense has the full story. The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
Richmond Area Bicycling Association plans memorial ride for cyclists killed, injured in accident
The Richmond Area Bicycle Association is planning a memorial ride Thursday for the cyclist who was killed on Saturday by an impaired driver and for her companion who is hospitalized with serious injuries.
A Henrico County truck hit her car. Then the driver sped off.
“They need to pay for my car, for my doctor bill, my injuries. Get this truck driver out of the road because for her to leave this scene of the accident. I'm sorry, she should be fired."
newscentermaine.com
A Virginia family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County, Virginia family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
Five Virginia schools make list of most cost effective public schools in America
Virginia boasts five of the top fifty public schools in America, but which one gives you the most bang for your buck?
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
wfxrtv.com
William & Mary student killed in Virginia shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent Henrico County shooting, which authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on Aug. 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
gmrva.com
Good morning, RVA: Killed while riding a bike
Good morning, RVA! It's 65 °F, and today looks not-so-hot, still humid, cloudy, and probably rainy at points—especially this morning. Expect highs in the 70s, and a slow, but productive, start to the week ahead. Water cooler. Saturday morning, a drunk driver hit and killed Jonah Holland and...
Friends and family fill Richmond church with song and love to honor Lady C
The First Lady at Cedar Street Baptist Church, Lady C, as she was known, openly shared her cancer story as a way to help others.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
NBC12
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
Developer plans to turn former Chesterfield boy scout camp into homes
A developer has submitted preliminary plans for a former boy scout camp on the Appomattox River that's being sold by the local council to help pay the national organization's sexual abuse settlement.
Crash on Powhite Parkway near Chippenham Parkway ramp causes delays
Drivers can expect delays on their morning commutes due to a vehicle crash on Powhite Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
NBC12
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently investigating an active scene at the Hopewell City Marina. According to officials, a person jumped off the Route 10 bridge into the marina just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials have yet to identify the person who allegedly jumped at this time.
