Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
KEYT
Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group. Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group. Masood was arrested in 2020 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Authorities say he had expressed a desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S. A sentencing date has not been set. The Mayo Clinic previously confirmed that Masood formerly worked at the medical center, but said he was not employed there when he was arrested.
KEYT
Informant defends role during Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
Defense attorneys have grilled an FBI informant in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor. They questioned Dan Chappel’s motivation to get inside a band of anti-government extremists and the key steps he took to gather evidence. Chappel was cross-examined for hours as lawyers pressed their theme that any 2020 scheme against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was driven by agents and operatives. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for the second time on conspiracy charges. A federal jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in April but acquitted two other men. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, and Fox is from western Michigan.
KEYT
Amazon workers in upstate New York file for union election
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in upstate New York filed a petition for a union election on Tuesday, launching a major labor fight against the company. A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board says the petition was filed for a warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany. To qualify for a union election, the NLRB requires signatures from 30% of eligible voters. The agency now has to verify if the workers are qualified to seek an election. The Amazon Labor Union is backing the organizing effort. Earlier this year, it notched a historic win at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York, but also took a loss at another nearby location weeks later.
KEYT
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge has cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones falsely claimed the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax. Jones’ lawyer had sought to transfer the case to a federal bankruptcy court, rather than continue the case in Connecticut state court. However, Monday’s ruling essentially allows the plaintiffs to continue the defamation lawsuit against just Jones as an individual, without a company owned by Jones and a defendant in the Connecticut case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Correction: Colorado-Bear Break-In-Killed story
DENVER (AP) — In a story published August 15, 2022, about a Colorado man who fatally shot a bear that had entered his home, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She is Rachael Gonzales, not Rachel Gonzalez.
KEYT
After firing public defense commissioners, new members named
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The day after Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters fired all nine members of the state commission that oversees public defense, she said Tuesday that she was appointing four new commissioners and reappointing five commissioners from the previous group. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Walters had removed the entire commission amid frustration that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. Last week, Walters unsuccessfully urged the commission to fire Steve Singer, the relatively new executive director of the Office of Public Defense Services. The new commission says it will meet with its attorneys Wednesday to review and evaluate his job performance.
KEYT
North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously voted Tuesday to approve temporary rules for the upcoming election that more clearly outline the code of conduct for partisan observers and precinct officials. Poll watching grew in prominence in the 2020 election cycle due to former President Donald Trump’s unfounded allegations of voter fraud, motiving his supporters to scrutinize local elections proceedings.
KEYT
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication that the prehistoric fish may be reproducing in Georgia for the first time in a half-century. Polluted water and markets for caviar and fish meat had wiped the species out of the Coosa River in the 1970s. University of Georgia associate professor Marty Hamel says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources began reintroducing lake sturgeon 20 years ago, after the Clean Water Act cleaned up the river. It takes females 20 to 25 years to mature. So until the mature eggs turned up this year, nobody knew if sturgeon were surviving long enough to reproduce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service forecasts more thunderstorms for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, but a flood watch was no longer in effect. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in two southern counties where people had to be rescued by water as the floods damaged more than 100 homes, bridges and roads. Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier told WCHS radio that a lot of homes got water in their first floors and basements and that she saw cars floating down a creek.
KEYT
Kaufman along with Sam & Randall Cunningham part of inaugural California HS Football Hall of Fame Class
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just before the 2022 high school football season kicks off the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation gives us a blast from the past as they announced the inaugural class for the California High School Football Hall of Fame. Three local players are part of the initial class...
Comments / 0