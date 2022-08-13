The Vasil hard fork is seemingly around the corner for Cardano, but will it be a turning point for the network?. It’s hard fork season. Major protocols are undergoing serious upgrades, and Cardano is no exception. The network is en route to an upgrade of its own. In fact, it’s one of the most highly-anticipated hard forks, and it’s designed to boost Cardano’s scalability and overall usability.

