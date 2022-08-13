Read full article on original website
Lovely Inu Introduces a New Meme Token to the Global Crypto Market
[PRESS RELEASE – USA/Europe/Asia, 15th August 2022]. Lovely Inu, is a project that is brought to revolutionize the industry of meme tokens. At first sight, all meme-inspired tokens seem useless: they often have no application, no liquidity, and no long-term perspective. To ruin this stereotype, the team of crypto enthusiasts decided to launch a project called Lovely Inu with its primary purpose to revolutionize the meme token industry with the creation of its own unique ecosystem.
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Bitcoin Capitulation Over? Short-Term Holders Bought 330K BTC Since Terra Collapse
Glassnode suggested that the capitulation event in the crypto market has taken place already as short-term holders keep buying. For the first time in over two years, short-term holders (STH) have become more active in the BTC marketplace than long-term holders (LTH), said Glassnode. The company’s latest market report argued...
Galaxy Digital Terminates Agreement to Acquire Crypto Custodian BitGo
Galaxy Digital will not be acquiring the cryptocurrency custody provider BitGo. Financial services company Galaxy Digital Holdings announced that it will no longer pursue its acquisition of the cryptocurrency custody provider BitGo. According to the official release, the decision is because BitGo has failed to deliver audited financial statements from...
All That Glitters is Not Gold: UN Agency Slams Crypto Adoption
Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are unstable financial assets that could cause additional problems to emerging economies, the UNCTAD claimed. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) believes the impact of cryptocurrencies should be limited in developing nations. According to the agency, digital assets are unstable financial products that could cause further issues to already shattered economies.
Compound Labs Deploys Smart Contracts for USDC Market on Ethereum
The deployment brings a Compound III merely one governance proposal away from activation. Compound Labs has announced the first smart contract deployments for Compound III, which will create a USDC market on Ethereum. The contracts await activation by Compound governance but are now open to review by the community. According...
Fresh Trouble for South Korean Banks Over Bitcoin Kimchi Premium Trades Worth $6.5B
FSS has intensified its investigation against local banks tied to foreign remittances from cryptocurrency exchanges. South Korea’s integrated financial regulator – Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) – is reportedly investigating domestic and commercial banks after detecting a significant amount of illegal overseas remittance transactions. Over the last few...
DOGE Jumps 17% Today, Here’s the Next Critical Target (Dogecoin Price Analysis)
DOGE did not disappoint in August with a 40% rally since the start of the month. The buyers managed to bring the price just under a key resistance which may put some breaks on this rally. Key Support levels: $0.076. Key Resistance levels: $0.09, $0.11. DOGE’s price exploded by 17%...
Nomiswap: A DEX with Team Farming and Zero Swap Fees
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become quite popular over the past few years. These platforms allow users to swap cryptocurrencies and make other transactions quickly without giving up control of their funds. These transactions are processed through self-executing codes known as smart contracts, eliminating the need for an intermediary or custodian.
bitcoinblack’s Crypto Credit Card Is Becoming Top Choice for Crypto to Fiat Conversion
[PRESS RELEASE – Dubai, UAE, 17th August 2022, Chainwire. bitcoinblack has become a popular choice for millionaires and billionaires worldwide who want to join an exclusive club that provides them access to the world’s most exclusive no-limit black crypto credit card. The luxurious credit card, which has no spending limits, allows users to use crypto to make purchases instantly in USD wherever credit cards are accepted.
Here’s the First Support if Bitcoin Fails to Break Above $24K (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin continues its effort to break above the $24K resistance level, despite being constantly rejected by it in recent weeks. Will the bulls eventually manage to break it, or will the bears get the upper hand?. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. The price is technically in an uptrend...
NY Judge Allows Celsius to Sell the Bitcoin it Mines
Concerns regarding expenses continue despite the approval. Celsius Network’s financial projection shows that it is likely to run out of cash by October, but the lending firm witnessed a breakthrough. A New York judge has approved Celsius’ request to sell Bitcoin that it mines as it undergoes bankruptcy.
Over 1.2 Billion aUSD Minted in an Exploit of Polkadot’s DeFi Hub Acala
Acala has become the latest DeFi protocol to come under attack as hackers mint 1.2 billion aUSD from thin air. Polkadot’s decentralized finance (DeFi) hub Acala suffered a major attack on its newly launched liquidity pool on Sunday. The exploit allowed the hacker to mint more than 1.2 billion aUSD, the project’s stablecoin.
The Vasil Hard Fork: Will It Be a Turning Point for Cardano?
The Vasil hard fork is seemingly around the corner for Cardano, but will it be a turning point for the network?. It’s hard fork season. Major protocols are undergoing serious upgrades, and Cardano is no exception. The network is en route to an upgrade of its own. In fact, it’s one of the most highly-anticipated hard forks, and it’s designed to boost Cardano’s scalability and overall usability.
Aave Bans Justin Sun After He Randomly Received 0.1 ETH from Tornado Cash
The Tron CEO said Aave blocked one of his wallet addresses after randomly receiving ETH dust from Tornado Cash post-sanctions. Decentralized protocol Aave has banned the wallet address of Justin Sun, the founder and CEO of the Tron blockchain project, for unknowingly interacting with sanctioned Ethereum-based crypto mixer Tornado Cash.
