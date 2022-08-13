Read full article on original website
Suspect Charged With Murdering Rideshare Driver In Prince George's County
A Temple Hills man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a rideshare driver from Silver Spring, authorities say. Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Nesredin Esleiman, 55, in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police.
Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving...
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
Clinton Man ID'd In Fatal Prince George's Crash
A Clinton man has been identified as the victim in a fatal Prince George's crash, authorities say. Michael Grigsby, 70, was pronounced dead shortly after the collision in the 9400 block of Piscataway Road, around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Investigation revealed that Grigsby...
Suspect in deadly shooting of ex-girlfriend's boyfriend turns himself in
A suspect in a fatal shooting at Westport Homes turned himself into police a week after firefighter/EMTs were assaulted with a pellet gun at the same complex.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman accused of killing her mother is found not guilty
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore woman who was accused of killing her mother was found not guilty by a city jury Tuesday, her defense attorneys said. On March 6, 2019, firefighters responded to the unit block of S. Morely Street for a fire. Those responding found 50-year-old Tinestta Young dead inside.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
Man charged with malicious wounding after allegedly striking woman during argument in Woodbridge
A man was arrested and charged late last week after he allegedly assaulted a woman three times while they were arguing on Aug. 5.
Several Children Brawl At Annapolis Mall, Steal Sunglasses, Shoot Victim
A child was shot with a BB gun after being robbed by several other children at an Annapolis Mall, authorities say. Officers responded to a call of a "juvenile problem" at the Westfield Annapolis Mall around 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revealed that...
Shooting Suspect At Large, Possible Road-Rage Victim ID'd By Police In Prince George's County
Police investigators in Maryland have released new information as they continue to investigate a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County. Fort Washington resident Terrence Koonce, 51, was shot and killed on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department, though the shooting suspect remains at large.
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
Hit-Run Driver At Large After Fatally Striking Pedestrian In Prince George's County: Police
A hit-and-run driver is at large after striking a pedestrian and speeding away in Maryland, police announced. The Bowie Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision incident involving a pedestrian in Prince George’s County shortly after 11 pm. on Thursday, Aug. 11 on Collington Road near the intersection of John Hanson Highway.
Bay Net
Calvert Deputies Investigating Two Motorcycle Crashes; One That Killed Waldorf Man
SOLOMONS, Md. — On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:36 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Solomons Island Road just prior to Dowell Road in Lusby, MD, for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Deputies arrived...
Victims ID'd In Fatal Baltimore County Crash
Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that ejected two people from the vehicle, authorities say. Elvis Espinoza, 20, and Salvador Melara, 21, were killed in the crash that occurred along Cranbrook Road just east of Greenside Drive shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Baltimore County police.
Family of man killed by officer files lawsuit against Anne Arundel County Police
BALTIMORE -- The family of a 20-year-old man shot and killed in January by an Anne Arundel County Police officer will file a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the police department, their lawyers announced.Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot at his Crofton home after a struggle with officers responding to a report of family violence, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which conducted an independent investigation of the shooting. Quarles, known as DJ, was unarmed at the time. He was shot by Officer First Class J. Ricci, who was transported from the scene in serious condition after the...
One Airlifted To Trauma Center After Violent Single-Car Rollover Crash In Ridge: Officials
One person was hospitalized overnight after being involved a grisly one-car crash along a Maryland roadway, officials announced. Crews from the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a stretch of Curleys Road shortly before 8 p.n on Monday, Aug. 15, where there was a reported rollover crash with at least one victim still inside the mangled vehicle.
UPS Driver Shot In Prince George's County: Police
A UPS driver has been shot after an attack in Prince George's County, officials say. The shooting occurred the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County Police. Police report that the officers are currently on the scene...
Kidnapping, Arson, Assault Suspect Apprehended In Prince George's County: Sheriff
A kidnapping suspect in Maryland who allegedly assaulted a victim in a quest to retrieve a cellphone password, set a vehicle on fire, and fired gunshots at her, has been apprehended, authorities announced. Dijon Cornelle Blunt was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping by members of the Prince George’s County...
fox5dc.com
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
Bay Net
Three Arrested After Police Discover Cocaine During Anne Arundel Traffic Stop
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Aris T. Allen Boulevard and Solomons Island Road in Annapolis. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. A...
