Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's been a lot of speculation about why Stefon Diggs' tenure with the Vikings ended in a tiff and, ultimately, a trade to the Buffalo Bills. Was it his relationship with quarterback with Kirk Cousins? Unhappiness with his role in the offense?One thing we can rule out: it wasn't the entertainment in Minnesota. Diggs tweeted Tuesday that the state "has the best fair in the world lol no debate.""I haven't been to a fair or carnival in so long," Diggs tweeted earlier. "I need a funnel cake."The Minnesota State Fair is the nation's second largest, behind only Texas. It's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Oakland A's release SS Andrus, bring up INF Neuse

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus on Wednesday. Andrus, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, hit .237 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 106 games in his second season with the A’s. He was acquired in a trade with Texas in February 2021. Last-place Oakland also recalled infielder Sheldon Neuse from Triple-A Las Vegas before their game at the Rangers. The 27-year-old Neuse appeared in 70 games with the A’s earlier this season, batting .227 with three homers and 21 RBIs. Andrus broke into the majors with Texas in 2009 and spent his first 12 seasons with the Rangers, making two AL All-Star teams. He is a .270 hitter with 87 homers and 703 RBIs in 1,904 career games.
OAKLAND, CA
On3.com

Keyontae Johnson schedules third official visit

Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson will officially visit Nebraska on August 17, On3 has learned. This visit will be Johnson’s third official. The 6-foot-6 wing visited Kansas State and Western Kentucky in July. Johnson has not played a game since December 12, 2020, when he collapsed during a game...
LINCOLN, NE

